Ashley Park Pops in Tangerine Suit & Hot Pink Sandals to Promote ‘Joy Ride’

Ashley Park has been busy on the press circuit promoting her new summer flick, “Joy Ride,” which comes out next Friday.

Stopping by SiriusXM Studios in Miami today, the “Emily in Paris” star showed off a colorful look boasting a summery color palette reminiscent of a sunset.

Park wore a tangerine suit featuring a long blazer that skimmed her thighs over a sparkly bra top and high-waisted shorts. She accessorized with a smattering of jewelry and a rectangular chain-strap bag in a vibrant shade of yellow before finishing off the eye-catching ensemble with a pair of pink heels.

Ashley Park from the cast of “Joy Ride” visits SiriusXM Studios on June 30, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. Getty Images

The “Beef” actress, 32, slipped into pointy-toe fuchsia sandals designed with five slender buckle straps along the foot and ankle. The slinky style appeared to be set on a skinny stiletto heel measuring around 4 inches tall.

A closer look at Ashley Park wearing pointy pink heeled sandals on June 30, 2023. Getty Images

Park wore a similarly colorful look just days ago when she hit the red carpet in a frilly, canary yellow gown at the Los Angeles premiere of “Joy Ride.” The Skechers brand ambassador — who regularly works with stylist Erin Walsh — styled the bold dress with dramatic gold platforms.

Walsh has a long list of celebrity clients that includes Jessica Alba, Lana Condor, Lucy Hale, Selena Gomez, Anne Hathaway and Elizabeth Banks.

Earlier today, the lauded stylist shared a paparazzi photo of Park sporting another playful, yet sophisticated look they worked on together to her Instagram. In the shot, she’s modeling a shimmering golden floral Valentino mini dress and coordinating pumps by Rodo with a glitzy rhinestone finish.

Related:

The Real Meaning of ‘Barbiecore’ Trend

Celebrities Can’t Stop Wearing Barbiecore Pink Shoes

About the Author:

Allie Fasanella is a contributing writer for Footwear News, covering celebrity style, trending news and the latest shoe releases.