×
Read Next: Ashley Park Pops in Tangerine Suit & Hot Pink Sandals to Promote ‘Joy Ride’
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Ashley Park Means Business in Orange Blazer and Hot Pink Gladiator Sandals at SiriusXM Studios for ‘Joy Ride’

Ashley Park, "Joy Ride," gladiator sandals, blazer, suit.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 15: (L-R) Kate Walsh, Camille Razat, and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu attend the Emily In Paris French Consulate Red Carpet at French Consulate on December 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Netflix)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 15: Lily Collins attends the Emily In Paris French Consulate Red Carpet at French Consulate on December 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Netflix)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 15: Ashley Park attends the Emily In Paris French Consulate Red Carpet at French Consulate on December 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Netflix)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 15: Lucien Laviscount attends the Emily In Paris French Consulate Red Carpet at French Consulate on December 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Netflix)
View Gallery
View Gallery39 Images
Share

Ashley Park visited SiriusXM Studios in Miami Beach yesterday to promote her upcoming film “Joy Ride” alongside her fellow cast members.

For the occasion, the “Emily in Paris” star meant business, strikingly clad in an orange creamsicle-esque suit comprised of an oversized blazer with structural boxy composition worn overtop a high-shine rhinestoned top, offering her look a dazzling twist. On the bottom, Park styled equally baggy high-waisted shorts in a coordinating orange.

Ashley Park, "Joy Ride," gladiator sandals, blazer, suit.
Ashley Park from the cast of “Joy Ride” visits SiriusXM Studios on June 30, 2023 in Miami Beach.Getty Images

The “Beef” actress accessorized her ensemble with diamond and gemstone-encrusted jewelry along with gold and colorful whimsical earrings and rings.

On her feet, Park stepped into a pair of hot pink gladiator sandals. The style included thin straps that crossed over the tops of the thespian’s toes up to her ankles, secured in place with silver buckles. The pair featured sharp pointed toes and thin stiletto heels in silver that offered Park a substantial boost.

Ashley Park, "Joy Ride," gladiator sandals, blazer, suit.
A closer look at Ashlet Park’s shoes.Getty Images

When it comes to footwear, Park often opts for colorful and whimsical styles. The actress’ red carpet footwear features colorful and embellished pumps and platform sandals by Valentino, Sophia Webster and Mach & Mach. She tends to reach for platform heels often; she wore a patent leather pair styled with a purple jumpsuit in March to a Sulwhasoo launch event.

Off-duty, her outfits have featured Nike and Golden Goose sneakers. Just this week, she teamed up with Skechers on a new campaign.

Ashley Park, "Joy Ride," gladiator sandals, blazer, suit.
(L-R) Sabrina Wu, Ashley Park, Sherry Cola and Stephanie Hsu from the cast of “Joy Ride” visit SiriusXM Studios on June 30, 2023 in Miami Beach.Getty Images

“Joy Ride” is a 2023 comedy film directed by Adele Lim. When Audrey’s business trip to Asia goes sideways, she enlists the help of Lolo, her childhood best friend, Kat, a college friend, and Deadeye, Lolo’s eccentric cousin. The film is set to release in theaters on July 7 and features an all-star cast including Ashley Park, Stephanie Hsu, Sherry Cola and Desmond Chiam among others.

PHOTOS: See all the celebrity arrivals at the season three premiere of “Emily in Paris.”

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Most Comfortable Heels

Cute Summer Sandals

Ashley Park at the Rimowa x Porsche collection launch on April 8, 2022 in Los Angeles
Ashley Park, Derek Hough, Luka Sabbat, Roz & More Launch the Rimowa x Porsche Collaboration
View Gallery26 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ashley Park Pops in Hot Pink Gladiator Sandals for SiriusXM Visit
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad