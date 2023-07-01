Ashley Park Means Business in Orange Blazer and Hot Pink Gladiator Sandals at SiriusXM Studios for ‘Joy Ride’

Ashley Park visited SiriusXM Studios in Miami Beach yesterday to promote her upcoming film “Joy Ride” alongside her fellow cast members.

For the occasion, the “Emily in Paris” star meant business, strikingly clad in an orange creamsicle-esque suit comprised of an oversized blazer with structural boxy composition worn overtop a high-shine rhinestoned top, offering her look a dazzling twist. On the bottom, Park styled equally baggy high-waisted shorts in a coordinating orange.

Ashley Park from the cast of “Joy Ride” visits SiriusXM Studios on June 30, 2023 in Miami Beach. Getty Images

The “Beef” actress accessorized her ensemble with diamond and gemstone-encrusted jewelry along with gold and colorful whimsical earrings and rings.

On her feet, Park stepped into a pair of hot pink gladiator sandals. The style included thin straps that crossed over the tops of the thespian’s toes up to her ankles, secured in place with silver buckles. The pair featured sharp pointed toes and thin stiletto heels in silver that offered Park a substantial boost.

A closer look at Ashlet Park’s shoes. Getty Images

When it comes to footwear, Park often opts for colorful and whimsical styles. The actress’ red carpet footwear features colorful and embellished pumps and platform sandals by Valentino, Sophia Webster and Mach & Mach. She tends to reach for platform heels often; she wore a patent leather pair styled with a purple jumpsuit in March to a Sulwhasoo launch event.

Off-duty, her outfits have featured Nike and Golden Goose sneakers. Just this week, she teamed up with Skechers on a new campaign.

(L-R) Sabrina Wu, Ashley Park, Sherry Cola and Stephanie Hsu from the cast of “Joy Ride” visit SiriusXM Studios on June 30, 2023 in Miami Beach. Getty Images

“Joy Ride” is a 2023 comedy film directed by Adele Lim. When Audrey’s business trip to Asia goes sideways, she enlists the help of Lolo, her childhood best friend, Kat, a college friend, and Deadeye, Lolo’s eccentric cousin. The film is set to release in theaters on July 7 and features an all-star cast including Ashley Park, Stephanie Hsu, Sherry Cola and Desmond Chiam among others.

