Ashley Graham Snaps a Casual Selfie in White Tank Top, Hermès Birken and Sandal Heels

Ashley Graham posted a cute and casual selfie of her outfit of the day to her Instagram yesterday.

The post saw an image of the model posed before a mirror along with the caption, “I mean – you legit set off the gym fire alarm with this look today 😂🔥.” The runway regular looked ready to head out the door, clad in a simple pair of black flared high-waisted leggings worn with a plain white tank top.

Accompanying her top and bottoms, Graham styled a white baseball cap, worn backward, and a black leather Birkin bag consisting of shiny gold hardware and Hermès’ signature lock detailing.

Although they were slightly hard to see over the overarching hem of her trousers, Graham accompanied her casual look with sandals featuring some sort of neutral animal print with rounded toes and a sturdy, strap-heavy construction that kept the footwear in place. The classic summery style was accompanied by 3 to 4 inches heels and had thick straps that crossed over the top of her toes and around her ankles, securing the pair in place.

As the weather grows warmer, sandal heels of all kinds are becoming a staple item in many celebrities’ closets, Graham’s included.

In fact, sandal heels have been recently spotted on the likes of Rihanna, Halle Berry, Teyana Taylor, Serena Williams, Chloe Bailey, Naomi Watts, Pamela Anderson, Hilary Swank, Eva Longoria, Tia Mowry and Heidi Klum among a slew of others.

Graham’s footwear wardrobe ranges from sporty to slick. For formal occasions, the model often wears strappy sandals or pointed pumps in colorful tones and metallics from luxury brands including Christian Louboutin, Bottega Veneta and Gianvito Rossi. On the casual front, she can also be seen in sharp mesh, sturdy canvas and leather sneakers from Vans, Adidas and Jordan Brand.

PHOTOS: See how Ashley Graham’s style has evolved over the years.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Cute Summer Sandals

Best Platform Sandals