Ashley Graham Embraces Barbiecore Trends in Pink Sinuous Sandals and Matching Mini Dress With Romantic Details

Ashley Graham is continuing to lean into Barbiecore style with a monochromatic outfit.

The model posted a video as well as a few photos to her Instagram on Tuesday showing off a recent outfit.

The mom-of-three slipped into a pair of pink sandals. Her pink heels featured thin bubblegum pink straps that crossed over her toes and the top of the foot as well as wrapping around the ankle for extra support. The thin stiletto heels reached at least 4 inches in height. Graham recently wore a similar pair; donning bright pink strappy mules to “Live with Kelly and Mark” earlier in July, paired with a sheer green dress.

In her posts, Graham wore a bright pink dress from Magda Butrym.

The fitted mini dress featured a ruching material with a high neckline and short, cascading sleeves. The neckline was accessorized with a pink floral decal in the same shade as the rest of the dress.

Graham also added sparkly hoop earrings to the ensemble.

Graham’s footwear wardrobe ranges from sick to sporty. For formal occasions, the model often wears strappy sandals or pointed pumps in colorful tones and metallics from luxury brands including Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Bottega Veneta. Recently, she attended Isabel Marant’s Paris Fashion Week show wearing nude T-strap sandals that featured a front vertical strap and stiletto heels. On the casual front, she can also be seen in sharp mesh, canvas and leather sneakers from Vans, Air Jordan and Adidas.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

