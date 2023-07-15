×
Ashley Graham Pops in Vibrant Orange Maxi Dress and Metallic Silver Platforms on the ‘Today’ Show

Ashley Graham, platform, sandals, metallic silver, "Today."
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Ashley Graham is seen on the front row of the Moschino fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024 on February 23, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Ashley Graham is seen on the front row of the Moschino fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024 on February 23, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Kit Price is seen on the front row of the Moschino fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024 on February 23, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Chiara Scelsi (C) is seen on the front row of the Moschino fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024 on February 23, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Ashley Graham appeared on an episode of the “Today” show on Thursday to promote HGTV’s “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge” premeiring on July 16 at 8|7c. Like many, HGTV is capitalizing off of the “Barbie mania” sweeping the nation ahead of the release of Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” film on July 21.

For her talk show apperance, the model made waves in a orange maxi dress. The garment featured a fitted ruched bodice with voluminous bell sleeves followed by a free-flowing slightly sheer skirt that swept the floor, slightly shrouding her footwear.

Ashley Graham, platform, sandals, metallic silver, "Today."
Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager and Ashley Graham on the “Today” show on Thursday July 13, 2023.Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I

Additionally, Graham wore a plehtora of chunky gold rings on almost every finger. The Sports Illustrated cover star wore her lengthy brown tresses parted down the middle and styled in waves.

On the footwear front, Graham stepped into a pair of metallic silver platform sandal heels. The shoes were comprised of striking round and open toes that allowed her feet breathing room, along with thin straps that sat across the tops of her toes and buckled around her ankles, securing the shoes in place. The footwear also featured thick lofty platform soles along with sturdy 5 to 6 inch block heels that gave Graham a rather large boost in height.

Ashley Graham, platform, sandals, metallic silver, "Today."
A closer look at Ashley Graham’s shoes.Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I

The platform trend has gained major popularity thanks in part to the multitude of celebrities who avidly sport the style. Victoria Monet, Sofia Vergara, Florence Pugh, Shakira, Cardi B, Dolly Parton and America Ferrera are just some of the stars who have worn platforms recently.

Graham’s footwear wardrobe ranges from sporty to slick. For formal occasions, the model often wears strappy sandals or pointed pumps in colorful tones and metallics from luxury brands including Christian Louboutin, Bottega Veneta and Gianvito Rossi. On the casual front, she can also be seen in sharp mesh, sturdy canvas and leather sneakers from Vans, Adidas and Jordan Brand.

Ashley Graham, platform, sandals, metallic silver, "Today."
Ashley Graham on the “Today” show on Thursday July 13, 2023.Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

