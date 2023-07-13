×
Cariuma's Latest Sneaker Collection Nods to Vincent Van Gogh's Artworks
Ashley Graham Pops in Sheer Ruched Dress and Pink Sandals on 'Live With Kelly and Mark'

Ashley Graham made a bright splash while out in New York City. The model stepped out in the city on Thursday morning. She arrived at NBC Studios to appear on “Live With Kelly and Mark” wearing a lime green midi dress.

Graham’s dress, from Hildur Yeoman, was made of sheer mesh material with a print comprised of chains and abstract art. The dress featured long sleeves, a high neckline and ruching throughout the garment. The dress was covered in a Graham pulled her hair back into a slick ponytail to show off small earrings, and she also accessorized with a few rings but otherwise let the dress take center stage.

Graham in New York City on July 13.Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

The mother of three added more color to her look with her footwear. She wore bubblegum pink strappy heels for her morning show appearance. Her summery sandals featured two thin straps running crisscross across her feet. Both straps were covered in stud detailing. The thin stiletto heels reached at least 3 inches in height.

Graham’s footwear wardrobe ranges from sick to sporty. For formal occasions, the model often wears strappy sandals or pointed pumps in colorful tones and metallics from luxury brands including Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Bottega Veneta. Recently, she attended Isabel Marant’s Paris Fashion Week show wearing nude T-strap sandals that featured a front vertical strap and stiletto heels. On the casual front, she can also be seen in sharp mesh, canvas and leather sneakers from Vans, Air Jordan and Adidas.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

How Ashley Graham's Style Has Evolved Through the Years
More from Footwear News
