Ashley Graham Gets Sleek in Suiting and Embellished Heeled Mules With Black Ensemble

Ashley Graham is back with another stylish getup on her Instagram feed.

She suited up in an all-black ensemble, complete with a classic blazer and structured trousers. The blazer was tailored to her figure and had sharp shoulders, while the trousers were slim-fitting and tapered at the ankle.

Underneath the blazer, Graham wore a deconstructed corseted bralette, which gave the outfit a more modern and edgy feel. Her accessories included a black leather bag with metal eyelets from EÉRA, which added a touch of luxury to the look.

The model adorned her feet with heeled mules from Amina Muaddi, showcasing a sleek black PU material complemented by dazzling diamante straps. The comfort of the wide fit and the ease of slip-on style added to the allure. Standing at an elegant 4-inch heel height, these mules seamlessly merge style and comfort.

Ashley Graham celebrates the magic of tequila with a gastronomic experience at Clase Azul’s The Loft Brooklyn, featuring Clase Azul Tequila Gold on July 24, 2023 in Brooklyn. Getty Images for Clase Azul Mexi

Heeled mules have taken centerstage in the world of footwear as an edgy yet sophisticated option. Heeled mules trace their history to ancient civilizations, evolving from practical footwear to fashionable staples. Today, they blend style and comfort, adorning feet with elegance and versatility. She kicked back in the pair recently while out and about in Brooklyn.

Graham has a fun and playful sense of style, particularly when it comes to footwear. She has demonstrated her versatility over the years by wearing everything from square-toe strappy sandals to Jordan sneakers to peep-toe mules. As a runway model, she has proven that she is comfortable in heels but can also look cool in trainers. Graham’s footwear choices are often surprising and always stylish. She is not afraid to experiment with different styles and colors, and she always looks confident and comfortable in whatever she is wearing.

The mommy mogul’s favorite shoe brands and designers include Nike, Yeezy, Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman, Aquazzura and Prada to name a few. She has said that she loves shoes that are both stylish and comfortable and that she is always on the lookout for new and innovative designs.