×
Read Next: Pentland Brands Taps Gen Z to Form New Youth Advisory Board
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Ashley Graham Shines in ‘Newsprint’ Minidress and Sparkling Amina Muaddi Heels at Clase Azul Event

Ashley Graham, tequila, Amina Muaddi, crystalized, sandal heels.
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Ashley Graham is seen on the front row of the Moschino fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024 on February 23, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Ashley Graham is seen on the front row of the Moschino fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024 on February 23, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Kit Price is seen on the front row of the Moschino fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024 on February 23, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Chiara Scelsi (C) is seen on the front row of the Moschino fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024 on February 23, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
View Gallery
View Gallery29 Images
Share

Ashley Graham celebrated all things tequila yesterday in New York, during a gastronomic experience at Clase Azul’s The Loft Brooklyn, featuring Clase Azul Tequila Gold.

The model was outfitted in a pastel sky blue and metallic silver minidress by Clio Peppiatt, featuring a structural strappy bodice and a newspaper print allover.

Ashley Graham, tequila, Amina Muaddi, crystalized, sandal heels.
Ashley Graham attended Clase Azul’s tequila event in New York.Getty Images for Clase Azul Mexi

Graham styled silver earrings which played off of the silver beading featured in her dress. The television personality wore her dark brown tresses parted down the middle and styled in face-framing waves.

As for footwear, the runway regular stepped out in a pair of black and crystalized strappy “Gilda” sandal heels from Amina Muaddi. The glamorous style was crafted out of jet black leather with a gleaming finish thanks to rows of crystals that decorated the thin straps that sat across the tops of her toes and just below her ankles. 2 to 3-inch stiletto heels featuring Muaddi’s signature geometric pyramid detailing finished off the set, offering Graham a conservative height boost.

Ashley Graham, tequila, Amina Muaddi, crystalized, sandal heels.
A closer look at Ashley Graham’s shoes.Getty Images for Clase Azul Mexi

The footwear style, and many like it, have become increasingly popular as the weather gets warmer. In fact, sandal heels are a favorite of many celebrities, Graham included.

Ashley Graham, tequila, Amina Muaddi, crystalized, sandal heels.
Ashley Graham attended Clase Azul’s tequila event in New York.Getty Images for Clase Azul Mexi

Graham’s footwear wardrobe ranges from sporty to slick. For formal occasions, the model often wears strappy sandals or pointed pumps in colorful tones and metallics from luxury brands including Christian Louboutin, Bottega Veneta and Gianvito Rossi. On the casual front, she can also be seen in sharp mesh, sturdy canvas and leather sneakers from Vans, Adidas and Jordan Brand.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related: 

Cute Summer Sandals

Best Platform Sandals

Ashley Graham, savage x fenty runway show, New York fashion week, spring 2020, celebrity style, red carpet
How Ashley Graham’s Style Has Evolved Through the Years
View Gallery24 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ashley Graham Turns Heads in Sparkling Minidress at Clase Azul Event
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad