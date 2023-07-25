Ashley Graham Shines in ‘Newsprint’ Minidress and Sparkling Amina Muaddi Heels at Clase Azul Event

Ashley Graham celebrated all things tequila yesterday in New York, during a gastronomic experience at Clase Azul’s The Loft Brooklyn, featuring Clase Azul Tequila Gold.

The model was outfitted in a pastel sky blue and metallic silver minidress by Clio Peppiatt, featuring a structural strappy bodice and a newspaper print allover.

Ashley Graham attended Clase Azul’s tequila event in New York. Getty Images for Clase Azul Mexi

Graham styled silver earrings which played off of the silver beading featured in her dress. The television personality wore her dark brown tresses parted down the middle and styled in face-framing waves.

As for footwear, the runway regular stepped out in a pair of black and crystalized strappy “Gilda” sandal heels from Amina Muaddi. The glamorous style was crafted out of jet black leather with a gleaming finish thanks to rows of crystals that decorated the thin straps that sat across the tops of her toes and just below her ankles. 2 to 3-inch stiletto heels featuring Muaddi’s signature geometric pyramid detailing finished off the set, offering Graham a conservative height boost.

A closer look at Ashley Graham’s shoes. Getty Images for Clase Azul Mexi

The footwear style, and many like it, have become increasingly popular as the weather gets warmer. In fact, sandal heels are a favorite of many celebrities, Graham included.

Ashley Graham attended Clase Azul’s tequila event in New York. Getty Images for Clase Azul Mexi

Graham’s footwear wardrobe ranges from sporty to slick. For formal occasions, the model often wears strappy sandals or pointed pumps in colorful tones and metallics from luxury brands including Christian Louboutin, Bottega Veneta and Gianvito Rossi. On the casual front, she can also be seen in sharp mesh, sturdy canvas and leather sneakers from Vans, Adidas and Jordan Brand.

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

