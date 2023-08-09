Ashley Graham Gets Her Hair Done in Asymmetrical Top and Capped-Toe Chanel Ballet Flats

Ashley Graham was photographed running errands and getting her hair done in Los Angeles yesterday.

The model was clad in a gray asymmetrical top featuring one sleeve and a high neckline. On the bottom, Graham sported a high-waisted fit with black baggy trousers and wide legs. Both the top and bottom are sleek and neutral, allowing Graham to amp up the drama with her accessory game.

Ashley Graham was spotted in Los Angeles on Aug. 8, 2023. SplashNews.com

Speaking of accessories, the star toted a black leather Hermes Birkin bag with gold hardware along with clear framed glasses and a plethora of gold jewelry. This jewelry included stacked chain necklaces and pearl-laden earrings. Graham gathered her brown tresses up into a slicked-back bun.

On the footwear front, Graham stepped out in white and black Chanel ballet flats. The dainty pair was comprised of white quilted leather uppers with rounded black leather cap-toes and Chanel logo embossing on the sides. The shoe is a classic silhouette for the French brand.

The capped toes were topped with white bows. Ballet flats are a closet staple for many celebrities, Graham included. The footwear has recently been worn by top stars including Elsa Hosk, Zaya Wade, Katie Holmes and even Kendall Jenner.

A closer look at Ashley Graham’s shoes. SplashNews.com

Graham’s footwear wardrobe ranges from sporty to slick. For formal occasions, the model often wears strappy sandals or pointed pumps in colorful tones and metallics from luxury brands including Christian Louboutin, Bottega Veneta and Gianvito Rossi. On the casual front, she can also be seen in sharp mesh, sturdy canvas and leather sneakers from Vans, Adidas and Jordan Brand.

Ballet flats have taken over in 2023 thus far, becoming the must-have style of the season. Top brands like Circus NY, Sandy Liang, Chloe, Alaia, Chanel, Simone Rocha, The Row, Manolo Blahnik, Prada, and Maison Margiela have all remixed the classic silhouette over the years.

Ashley Graham was spotted in Los Angeles on Aug. 8, 2023. SplashNews.com

