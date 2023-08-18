×
Ashley Graham Has a Cinderella Moment in Crystal-Embellished Clear Heels for Anniversary Dinner With Justin Ervin

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 25: Ashley Graham attends amfAR Gala 2023 Presented by The Red Sea International Film Festival - The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Red Sea IFF)
Ashley Graham 'Today' TV show, New York, USA - 30 Oct 2019
Ashley Graham Harper's Bazaar ICONS party, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 06 Sep 2019
Ashley Graham Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019 Wearing Gucci
Ashley Graham arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, in Beverly Hills, Calif 91st Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Beverly Hills, USA - 24 Feb 2019
Ashley Graham celebrated 13 years of marriage with Justin Ervin in Italy, choosing Cinderella-approved shoes for the occasion.

The Sports Illustrated model slipped into a pair of clear Amina Muaddi pumps. The PVC heels featured a slingback strap and a crystal brooch embellishment that sat right on the vamp just before the pointed toe.

The pumps brought height to the look with a spool heel that was about 3 inches tall. The see-through heels are a part of the designer’s spring 2023 collection.

Amina Muaddi's Begum Glass Heel
Amina Muaddi’s Begum Glass HeelFwrd

Graham paired the pumps with a light blue Hildur Yeoman maxi dress that featured an all-over abstract floral print. The fitted silhouette featured high slits on each side and a tied string at the center of the v-neckline. The flattering piece is a part of the designer’s spring 2023 collection.

The model accessorized with a silver-toned multi-row ring and a pair of good hoops. She completed the look with a sky blue Miu Miu mini handbag with a matelassé leather body and gold hardware along the top handle.

Graham was styled by Emily Evans, who can also be credited for the newspaper minidress and sparkling Amina Muaddi heels she wore to the Clase Azul event last month.

The model has a versatile footwear collection ranging from sleek to sporty styles. For formal occasions, Graham often wears strappy sandals or pointed-toe pumps in vibrant tones and textured patterns. Her shoe closet is filled with styles from luxury labels like Christian Louboutin, Bottega Veneta and Gianvito Rossi. When off-duty, Graham often gravitates toward sturdy sneakers from brands like Vans, Adidas and Air Jordan.

Ashley Graham Flexes Her Feet in Clear Heels for Anniversary Dinner
