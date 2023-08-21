Ashley Graham Enjoys Adele’s Las Vegas Concert in Amina Muaddi Bow Heels

Ashley Graham took a casual approach to business dressing at her latest event. The model posted to her Instagram on Sunday with a few photos and video highlights of her night out in Las Vegas. She went to “Weekends With Adele,” the concert residency that the British musician first began in November 2022, with her husband, Justin Ervin.

For the show, Graham put her best foot forward in Amina Muaddi bow heels. The pointed-toe pumps she wore were covered in a dark gray colorway and featured silver sparkly bows on each toe for a little extra pizazz. Her slingback shoes were complete with a low heel that reached at least 2 inches in height.

For her outfit, the mom of three donned an oversized button-down shirt dress. The gray dress featured white vertical stripes as well as white buttons. Graham accessorized the business casual look with layered necklaces and gold hoop earrings. She also carried a light gray mini bag from Miu Miu with gold hardware to the concert.

Graham’s footwear wardrobe ranges from sick to sporty. For formal occasions, the model often wears strappy sandals or pointed pumps in colorful tones and metallics from luxury brands including Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Bottega Veneta. Recently, she attended Isabel Marant’s Paris Fashion Week show wearing nude T-strap sandals that featured a front vertical strap and stiletto heels. On the casual front, she can also be seen in sharp mesh, canvas and leather sneakers from Vans, Air Jordan and Adidas.

Related:

Cute Summer Sandals

Most Comfortable Heels for Work

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.