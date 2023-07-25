Joe Biden’s Daughter Ashley Meets Brigitte Macron in Striped Dress & Espadrilles With Mom Jill Biden in Paris

Ashley Biden posed with France’s first lady Brigitte Macron and her mother, U.S. first lady Jill Biden, while in Paris today. The Bidens arrived in the city of lights to participate in a ceremony celebrating the return of the United States to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Ashley wore a white and sky-blue striped dress in a sleeveless style. The garment featured a fitted bodice and a flared and lengthy pleated skirt that stopped just above Ashley’s ankles, spotlighting her shoes.

Jill Biden, Brigitte Macron and Ashley Biden in Paris. Corbis via Getty Images

Mixing metals, the philanthropist opted for a gold heart pendant necklace worn along with silver earrings and a myriad of bracelets stacked on top of each other for a layered look.

Ashley Biden Corbis via Getty Images

Offering her look a rather lofty boost, Ashley stepped out in a pair of espadrille sandals. The footwear was crafted out of durable tan leather with thick woven platform soles with knotted straps that sat across the toes and around the ankles, securing the shoes in place. The summer-centric style easily gave the performer a 3 to 4-inch boost thanks to the block heels that rounded out the set.

A closer look at Ashley Biden’s shoes. Corbis via Getty Images

Beyond her own chic sense of style, Ashley Biden’s experience in the fashion industry runs deeper than most. In addition to her career as a social worker and an activist, the new first daughter launched her own ethical clothing brand, Livelihood, in 2017 at an event during New York Fashion Week — even Olivia Palermo and Christian Siriano were in attendance. The brand works to raise funds for community groups in her hometown of Wilmington, Del., through collaborative efforts with the Hamilton Hotel in Washington, D.C., and with the “Peanuts” series.

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

