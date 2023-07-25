Ariana Madix Enters the Villa on ‘Love Island’ in Silver Jessica Simpson Heels

Ariana Madix was invited into the villa for season five of “Love Island USA.” The star posed for a photo posted today sat before a floral background accompanied by a caption that read, “I can’t believe I’m popping in the @loveislandUSA villa this week! like.. I am GATHERED around the fire pit! you can watch the fun on @peacock.”

Madix was clad in a pastel pink halter-style minidress. The garment featured a butterfly-esque bodice with accompanying cutouts and a flared skirt. Madix’s stylish bubblegum pink dress, which hails from FWRD, is just one of many styles that capitalize off of the “Barbiecore” trend.

On her feet, the television personality stepped into a pair of dazzling silver “Embla” heels featuring subdued rounded toes and a sturdy, strap-heavy construction that crossed over the top of her toes and around her ankles, securing the pair in place.

The style also included metallic silver uppers that gave the star’s look a high-shine finish. The simplistic style also featured slightly elevated platform soles accompanied by thin 4.8 inches heels offering Madix a boost in height.

As the weather gets increasingly warmer, sandal heels of all kinds are becoming a go-to item in many celebrities’ closets, Rae’s included.

Madix often dresses in both chic and edgy ensembles that reflect her confident, adventurous personality. Known for her love of monochrome looks, the reality television star often wears blazers, jumpsuits and tailored separates in hues of black, white and beige, paired with a range of statement accessories with both modern and vintage inspirations.

Season five of “Love Island USA” premiered on July 18 on Peacock. If you haven’t been sucked into the world of the dating reality show, it is a spinoff of the UK version and features 10 contestants looking for love in a luxury villa.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

