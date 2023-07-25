×
Read Next: A Closer Look at the USWNT Uniforms at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Ariana Madix Enters the Villa on ‘Love Island’ in Silver Jessica Simpson Heels

COACHELLA, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Ariana Madix attends the CELSIUS Oasis Vibe House on April 14, 2023 in Coachella, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for CELSIUS)
Kendall Jenner, 818 Tequila Event, Thong Sandals
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 26: Normani attends the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 runway show in Bermondsey on September 26, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry)
Kanye West, Flip Flops, London Fashion Week
Ariana Madix Enters the Villa on Love Island in Jessica Simpson Heels
View Gallery
View Gallery12 Images
Share

Ariana Madix was invited into the villa for season five of “Love Island USA.” The star posed for a photo posted today sat before a floral background accompanied by a caption that read, “I can’t believe I’m popping in the @loveislandUSA villa this week! like.. I am GATHERED around the fire pit! you can watch the fun on @peacock.”

Madix was clad in a pastel pink halter-style minidress. The garment featured a butterfly-esque bodice with accompanying cutouts and a flared skirt. Madix’s stylish bubblegum pink dress, which hails from FWRD, is just one of many styles that capitalize off of the “Barbiecore” trend.

On her feet, the television personality stepped into a pair of dazzling silver “Embla” heels featuring subdued rounded toes and a sturdy, strap-heavy construction that crossed over the top of her toes and around her ankles, securing the pair in place.

Jessica Simpson, "Embla," sandal heel, metallic, silver.
Jessica Simpson “Embla” sandal heel.Jessica Simpson

The style also included metallic silver uppers that gave the star’s look a high-shine finish. The simplistic style also featured slightly elevated platform soles accompanied by thin 4.8 inches heels offering Madix a boost in height.

As the weather gets increasingly warmer, sandal heels of all kinds are becoming a go-to item in many celebrities’ closets, Rae’s included.

Madix often dresses in both chic and edgy ensembles that reflect her confident, adventurous personality. Known for her love of monochrome looks, the reality television star often wears blazers, jumpsuits and tailored separates in hues of black, white and beige, paired with a range of statement accessories with both modern and vintage inspirations.

Season five of “Love Island USA” premiered on July 18 on Peacock. If you haven’t been sucked into the world of the dating reality show, it is a spinoff of the UK version and features 10 contestants looking for love in a luxury villa.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Platform Sandals

Cute Summer Sandals

Jessica Simpson
Shoe Styles From Jessica Simpson’s Closet Over the Years
View Gallery20 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ariana Madix Enters the Villa on Love Island in Jessica Simpson Heels
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad