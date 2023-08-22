×
Read Next: Jennifer Aniston Works Up a Sweat in Black Athletic Sneakers and Sporty Set for Pvolve
Ariana Madix Matches Boyfriend Daniel Wai in Air Jordan Retro 1 High OG Sneakers

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 18: Ariana Madix is seen arriving at the 'Today' Show on May 18, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 11: Socialite Lisa Vanderpump arrives at Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" series party on October 11, 2010 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Vanderpump Rules -- “Season 10 Premiere Party” -- Pictured: Lisa Vanderpump -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/Bravo)
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 03: Scheana Marie attends the 2013 Bravo New York Upfront at Pillars 37 Studios on April 3, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images)
Vanderpump Rules -- “Season 10 Premiere Party” -- Pictured: Scheana Shay -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/Bravo)
Ariana Madix shared a photo snapped alongside her boyfriend, Daniel Wai, on her Instagram today. The snapshot saw the couple dressed in matching footwear posed beside New York’s iconic “The Bean” sculpture. The caption on the post read, “Beans beans the musical fruit.”

Going matchy-matchy, the “Vanderpump Rules” star stepped into a pair of Air Jordan Retro 1 High OG in a smokey gray and white colorway. The high-top style was comprised of a white leather base with texturally interesting smokey gray suede accents.

The shoes included sleek white lace-up detailing and gray suede swooshes with red branded labels on the tongues. Additionally, the style incorporated a “Sail” midsole set atop black outsoles made of thick and flexible rubber along with reliable tread that offered Madix a non-slip experience.

Nike Air Jordan Retro 1 High OG sneakers.
Nike Air Jordan Retro 1 High OG sneakers.Nike

Jordans have gained prominence over the last few years among the fashion crowd and Gen Zers, acting as a closet staple for many. The shoe pulls from themes of American heritage and basketball culture. Since its conception in 1985, the sneaker has proved to be one of the most recognizable silhouettes.

As for her outfit, the “Vanderpump Rules” star was outfitted in a sage-colored cropped tank top accompanied by high-waisted baggy sweatpants made of a cozy plush material. Overtop her tank, Madix styled a green zip-up hoodie in a slightly oversized style that matched her sweats that were worn draped over her shoulders. Rounding out her look, Madix styled her blonde tresses in a middle part.

Madix often dresses in both chic and edgy ensembles that reflect her confident, adventurous personality. Known for her love of monochrome looks, the reality television star often wears blazers, jumpsuits and tailored separates in hues of black, white and beige, paired with a range of statement accessories with both modern and vintage inspirations.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Vanderpump Rules -- “Season 10 Premiere Party” -- Pictured: Lisa Vanderpump -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/Bravo)
Young Lisa Vanderpump’s Style Over the Years
View Gallery23 Images
More from Footwear News
Shopping With FN
