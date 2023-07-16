Ariana Grande Brings Sophisticated Style to Wimbledon in Ralph Lauren Outfit and Leather Pumps

Ariana Grande was formally outfitted to take in Wimbledon’s tennis matches while in London.

On Sunday, the “Wicked” actress arrived to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club for the occasion, wearing a tonal gray outfit from Ralph Lauren’s Ralph Lauren Collection label. The “Positions” musician’s attire featured a short-sleeved knit sweater, paired with a matching wool midi skirt with a flared hem. Grande’s outfit was given a preppy spin with a white Wimbledon cap, as well as thin pearl-strung huggie hoop earrings and a black leather top-handled handbag.

Ariana Grande attends day 14 of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England on July 16, 2023. Justin E Palmer/GC Images

During the occasion, Grande took in the men’s final match on the Club’s Centre Court, seated between co-star Jonathan Bailey and actor Andrew Garfield.

(L-R): Jonathan Bailey, Ariana Grande, Andrew Garfield and Tom Hiddleston attend day 14 of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England on July 16, 2023. Karwai Tang/WireImage

When it came to footwear, Grande slipped into a pair of pointed-toe pumps to sharply finish her outfit. The “Victorious” actress’ style featured smooth black leather uppers with triangular toes and closed counters, leaning into their traditional silhouette. Grande’s pair was complete with thin 4-inch heels with a faintly flared, sculpted base, creating a geometric statement while remaining sophisticated for the occasion.

A closer look at Grande’s pumps. Justin E Palmer/GC Images

The Wimbledon Championships is an annual tennis tournament held in London, England, where international players compete in matches for awards and prize money. This year’s event features a wide range of top athletes, including Noavk Djokovic, Caros Alcaraz, Venus Williams and Iga Swiatek. The 2023 occasion has also hosted an array of star guests, including the royal family, Ariana Grande, Andrew Garfield and Lily James.

