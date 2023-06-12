×
Ariana DeBose Shines on the Tony Awards 2023 Red Carpet in Custom Prada Dress With Metallic Sandals
Ariana DeBose Shines on the Tony Awards 2023 Red Carpet in Custom Prada Dress With Metallic Sandals

Ariana DeBose attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York.
Jessica Chastain at the 76th Tony Awards held at the United Palace Theatre on June 11, 2023 in New York City.
Jerri Chastain and Jessica Chastain at the 76th Tony Awards held at the United Palace Theatre on June 11, 2023 in New York City.
Anna Wintour and Bee Shaffer at the 76th Tony Awards held at the United Palace Theatre on June 11, 2023 in New York City.
Lupita Nyong'o at the 76th Tony Awards held at the United Palace Theatre on June 11, 2023 in New York City.
Ariana DeBose attended the 2023 Tony Awards at the United Palace Theater tonight in New York. The “West Side Story” star is the host of the event for the second year in a row.

DeBose was clad in a custom slip-style Prada gown for her romp on the red carpet. The dress was bodycon and crafted of a silver chrome fabric with a high-shine finish and a crumpled texture.

Ariana DeBose attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York.
The “Schmigadoon!” actress’ dress also featured a dainty bow applique set to one side.

To go along with her liquid metal look, DeBose donned diamond-encrusted DeBeers jewelry which included rings, dangling earrings and a bracelet. Rounding out her ensemble, DeBose wore her long dark tresses in a sleek updo kept out of her face.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: Ariana DeBose attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)
As for footwear, DeBose wore metallic platform sandals that matched her dress. Sandal heels offer the wearer’s ensemble a summery feel. The style elevated her outfit by at least 4 inches.

DeBose often goes minimalist and sleek when it comes to shoes on the red carpet. The “Hamilton” actress regularly sports neutral and metallic platform sandals from a range of top brands, including Choo, Le Silla and Stuart Weitzman.

Ariana DeBose attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York.
Occasionally, she can also be seen in similar finishes of pointed-toe pumps. Off-duty, DeBose can be seen in Converse sneakers as well. As for her wardrobe, the thespian often incorporates bright pops of color into her looks along with vibrant and eye-catching prints.

The 2023 Tony Awards, which celebrate the top theater performances on Broadway, were held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and aired on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday. The ceremony, hosted by Ariana DeBose, was attended by Jessica Chastain, Lea Michelle, Jodie Comer and other stars. 

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

