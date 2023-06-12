Ariana DeBose Shines on the Tony Awards 2023 Red Carpet in Custom Prada Dress With Metallic Sandals

Ariana DeBose attended the 2023 Tony Awards at the United Palace Theater tonight in New York. The “West Side Story” star is the host of the event for the second year in a row.

DeBose was clad in a custom slip-style Prada gown for her romp on the red carpet. The dress was bodycon and crafted of a silver chrome fabric with a high-shine finish and a crumpled texture.

Ariana DeBose at the 2023 Tony Awards. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

The “Schmigadoon!” actress’ dress also featured a dainty bow applique set to one side.

To go along with her liquid metal look, DeBose donned diamond-encrusted DeBeers jewelry which included rings, dangling earrings and a bracelet. Rounding out her ensemble, DeBose wore her long dark tresses in a sleek updo kept out of her face.

Ariana DeBose at the 2023 Tony Awards. Getty Images

As for footwear, DeBose wore metallic platform sandals that matched her dress. Sandal heels offer the wearer’s ensemble a summery feel. The style elevated her outfit by at least 4 inches.

DeBose often goes minimalist and sleek when it comes to shoes on the red carpet. The “Hamilton” actress regularly sports neutral and metallic platform sandals from a range of top brands, including Choo, Le Silla and Stuart Weitzman.

Ariana DeBose at the 2023 Tony Awards. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Occasionally, she can also be seen in similar finishes of pointed-toe pumps. Off-duty, DeBose can be seen in Converse sneakers as well. As for her wardrobe, the thespian often incorporates bright pops of color into her looks along with vibrant and eye-catching prints.

The 2023 Tony Awards, which celebrate the top theater performances on Broadway, were held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and aired on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday. The ceremony, hosted by Ariana DeBose, was attended by Jessica Chastain, Lea Michelle, Jodie Comer and other stars.

