Ivanka Trump’s Daughter Arabella Kushner Wears Sparkling Dress With Air Jordan Sneakers at Her Bat Mitzvah

Arabella Kushner, wedding, Tiffany Trump, Trump, Teump wedding, flats, blue flats, kids flats
Arabella Kushner walks at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 29, 2020.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Arabella Kushner brought a dash of sparkle to her bat mitzvah celebration this week. The Jewish religious ceremony marks young women’s start for adulthood under Jewish laws upon turning twelve years and a day old.

For the special occasion, Arabella — as seen in a family photo shared on Instagram by mom Ivanka Trump with dad Jared Kushner and brothers Joseph and Theodore — wore a glittering dress with a light blue base.

The short-sleeved style featured a long-tiered skirt with several wide ruffles, which were punctuated by dashes of glittering gold embellishments. Kushner’s glitzy dress was paired with white Air Force 1 sneakers with rounded toes, flat rubber soles and blue paneling for a complementary — yet whimsically casual — twist.

For the second part of her mitzvah, Kushner changed into a different outfit. On this occasion — also seen in Ivanka’s post, as well as Instagram Stories — the 12-year-old wore a white short-sleeved dress with a matte base and tulle outer layer, embroidered with intricate red, pink and orange floral embroidery.

Arabella Kushner, Ivanka Trump, sandals, sneakers, Air Jordan, celebration, Bat Mitzvah, Jewish holidays, Jewish tradition, ceremony, floral dress, glitter dress, Trumps, Trump family
(L-R, clockwise): Arabella Kushner, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Joseph Kushner and Theodore Kushner attend Arabella Kushner’s bat mitzvah.Courtesy of Instagram/Ivanka Trump

The garden-worthy outfit was paired with small stud earrings to allow its patterns to take center stage, while her swapped footwear — a pair of low-heeled sandals with knotted crystal-covered toe and ankle straps — brought it a burst of formal sparkle.

Kushner’s shoe wardrobe is often versatile and relaxed. The youth often wears Nike, Adidas and Air Jordan sneakers, as well as foam slip-on slides. For formal occasions, she’s been regularly seen in close-toed ballet flats over the years — often in neutral hues and allover metallic tones.

