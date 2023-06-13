Ivanka Trump’s Daughter Arabella Kushner Wears Sparkling Dress With Air Jordan Sneakers at Her Bat Mitzvah

Arabella Kushner brought a dash of sparkle to her bat mitzvah celebration this week. The Jewish religious ceremony marks young women’s start for adulthood under Jewish laws upon turning twelve years and a day old.

For the special occasion, Arabella — as seen in a family photo shared on Instagram by mom Ivanka Trump with dad Jared Kushner and brothers Joseph and Theodore — wore a glittering dress with a light blue base.

The short-sleeved style featured a long-tiered skirt with several wide ruffles, which were punctuated by dashes of glittering gold embellishments. Kushner’s glitzy dress was paired with white Air Force 1 sneakers with rounded toes, flat rubber soles and blue paneling for a complementary — yet whimsically casual — twist.

For the second part of her mitzvah, Kushner changed into a different outfit. On this occasion — also seen in Ivanka’s post, as well as Instagram Stories — the 12-year-old wore a white short-sleeved dress with a matte base and tulle outer layer, embroidered with intricate red, pink and orange floral embroidery.

(L-R, clockwise): Arabella Kushner, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Joseph Kushner and Theodore Kushner attend Arabella Kushner’s bat mitzvah. Courtesy of Instagram/Ivanka Trump

The garden-worthy outfit was paired with small stud earrings to allow its patterns to take center stage, while her swapped footwear — a pair of low-heeled sandals with knotted crystal-covered toe and ankle straps — brought it a burst of formal sparkle.

Kushner’s shoe wardrobe is often versatile and relaxed. The youth often wears Nike, Adidas and Air Jordan sneakers, as well as foam slip-on slides. For formal occasions, she’s been regularly seen in close-toed ballet flats over the years — often in neutral hues and allover metallic tones.

