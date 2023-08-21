Aoki Lee Simmons Shines in Crystal-Embellished Sandals at Southampton Arts Center SummerFest

Aoki Lee Simmons brought romantic style to the Southampton Arts Center SummerFest on Saturday in Southampton, New York.

The youngest daughter of model Kimora Lee Simmons slipped into a pair of black sandals. The almond-toe heels featured a strappy design accompanied by a crystal-embellished strap that was attached to the two connected toe straps and wrapped around the ankle. The sandals brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 3 inches tall.

Ming Lee Simmons and Aoki Lee Simmons attend Southampton Arts Center SummerFest on Aug. 19, 2023 at Southampton Arts Center in Southampton, New York. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Aoki paired the sparkling heels with a black Rat & Boa maxi dress that featured spaghetti straps and a v-neckline that was trimmed with lace, matching the other panels throughout the gown. The slip dress was completed with a sheer skirt that started at the center of her thigh. The fitted silhouette is a part of the designer’s Born in Flames collection.

The recent Harvard graduate opted for minimal accessories with a gold pendant necklace. She completed the look with a black leather textured clutch. She kept her dark brown hair in a naturally curled style complimenting her minimal makeup that featured a glossy nude lip.

Later that night, Aoki switched into a strapless black sequin-embellished mini dress. She paired the fitted piece with a pair of gold metallic sandals that featured a ribbed silhouette and an X-shaped strap decorating the almond toe. The thin ankle strap supported the height coming from the platform sole and block heel that was about 5 inches tall.

Aoki attended the event alongside her older sister Ming Lee. The model opted for an all-white look wearing a sheer corset with a maxi skirt. She completed the look with sparkling jewelry and a pair of white strappy sandals.

Aoki Lee has followed in her mother’s footsteps in the modeling industry. At only 21 years old, she has already walked for top brands like Sergio Hudson and Tommy Hilfiger. Last year, she starred in the Puma x Baby Phat campaign alongside her mother and sister.