×
Read Next: The 10 Best Canvas Shoes From Top Sneaker Brands, According to Experts
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Aoki Lee Simmons Shines in Crystal-Embellished Sandals at Southampton Arts Center SummerFest

Ming Lee Simmons and Aoki Lee Simmons attend Southampton Arts Center SummerFest on Aug. 19, 2023 at Southampton Arts Center in Southampton, New York.
381292 02: Kimora Lee attends the One Hundred Black Men Inc. 21st Annual Dinner Dance honoring Russell Simmons November 2, 2000 at the New York Hilton and Towers in New York City. (Photo by George De Sota/Newsmakers)
Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons at the Baby Phat Lingerie fashion show at the 4th Annual Urbanworld Film Festival launch party.The event took place in the Sony Atrium in New York City. 8/3/2000 Photo: Scott Gries/ImageDirect
394095 02: Model Kimora Lee attends the Emanuel Ungaro Party Extravaganza September 5, 2001 in New York City. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
NEW YORK - JUNE 8: (HOLLYWOOD REPORTER OUT) Kimora Lee-Simmons attends the "57th Annual Tony Awards" at Radio City Music Hall on June 8, 2003 in New York City. The Tony Awards are presented by the League of American Theatres and Producers and the American Theatre Wing. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)
View Gallery
View Gallery14 Images
Share

Aoki Lee Simmons brought romantic style to the Southampton Arts Center SummerFest on Saturday in Southampton, New York. 

The youngest daughter of model Kimora Lee Simmons slipped into a pair of black sandals. The almond-toe heels featured a strappy design accompanied by a crystal-embellished strap that was attached to the two connected toe straps and wrapped around the ankle. The sandals brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 3 inches tall.

SOUTHAMPTON, NY - AUGUST 19: Ming Lee Simmons and Aoki Lee Simmons attend Southampton Arts Center SummerFest on August 19, 2023 at Southampton Arts Center in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Patrick McMullan/PMC via Getty Images)
Ming Lee Simmons and Aoki Lee Simmons attend Southampton Arts Center SummerFest on Aug. 19, 2023 at Southampton Arts Center in Southampton, New York.Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Aoki paired the sparkling heels with a black Rat & Boa maxi dress that featured spaghetti straps and a v-neckline that was trimmed with lace, matching the other panels throughout the gown. The slip dress was completed with a sheer skirt that started at the center of her thigh. The fitted silhouette is a part of the designer’s Born in Flames collection.

The recent Harvard graduate opted for minimal accessories with a gold pendant necklace. She completed the look with a black leather textured clutch. She kept her dark brown hair in a naturally curled style complimenting her minimal makeup that featured a glossy nude lip.

Later that night, Aoki switched into a strapless black sequin-embellished mini dress. She paired the fitted piece with a pair of gold metallic sandals that featured a ribbed silhouette and an X-shaped strap decorating the almond toe. The thin ankle strap supported the height coming from the platform sole and block heel that was about 5 inches tall.

Aoki attended the event alongside her older sister Ming Lee. The model opted for an all-white look wearing a sheer corset with a maxi skirt. She completed the look with sparkling jewelry and a pair of white strappy sandals.

Aoki Lee has followed in her mother’s footsteps in the modeling industry. At only 21 years old, she has already walked for top brands like Sergio Hudson and Tommy Hilfiger. Last year, she starred in the Puma x Baby Phat campaign alongside her mother and sister.

Kimora Lee Simmons attends amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2022 at Pacific Design Center on November 03, 2022 in West Hollywood, Calif.
Kimora Lee Simmons’ Style Evolution Over the Years
View Gallery14 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Shopping With FN
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Aoki Lee Simmons Shines in Crystal Sandals at Southampton SummerFest
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad