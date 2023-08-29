Antonela Roccuzzo Poses in White ‘Dad’ Sneakers With Sons & Husband Lionel Messi on the Bleachers

Lionel Messi shared a few snapshots of his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and kids sitting on the bleachers in a post made on his Instagram today.

For footwear, Roccuzzo laced up a pair of all-white sneakers constructed of mixed textile, leather, uppers with sleek and coordinating white lace-up detailing and a chunky and athletic silhouette. Additionally, the sneakers featured rubber soles fitted with reliable non-slip tread.

Set off to the side in the photos, Messi wore a pair of Adidas Superstar sneakers, also in an all-white style. The footwear featured white rubber capped toes with white laces, Adidas instantly recognizable three striped detailing on the sides in white and the sneaker brand’s “Superstar” logo on the uppers.

Like his wife’s pair, Messi’s sneakers were chunky and sporty, falling under the category of “Dad” sneakers because of this. White sneakers, no matter the brand, offer the wearer a neutral and versatile base to build their outfit upon. The footwear’s neutral silhouette goes with just about everything from denim to dresses, shorts to skirts.

Simply outfitted, the Argentinian influencer brought “Barbiecore” to the field in a hot pink cropped tank top worn with high-waisted light-wash denim, a closet staple. Dressing up her look, Roccuzzo sported a variety of gold jewelry including a dainty pendant necklace. The star’s brown tresses were worn down and parted in the middle.

Argentine soccer star Messi has been married to his wife since 2017. Roccuzzo is a model and businesswoman who got her start modeling for Argentine shoes and accessories designer Ricky Sarkany back in 2016. With a huge social media following, including more than 35 million followers on Instagram, she’s gone on to work with a number of brands such as Alo Yoga, Chiara Ferragni, Adidas and Stella McCartney.

