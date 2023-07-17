Antonela Roccuzzo Dons Boho-Chic Laced Bustier, Pink Trousers & White Sandals for Husband Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami Unveiling

Lionel Messi’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, made a boho-chic statement as she attended “The Unveil” at DRV Pink Stadium on Sunday night in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The pink-themed event was held to officially present the soccer player as a part of the Inter Miami CF team.

The Argentinian influencer arrived in a white tie-front crop top that featured a pleated bust look and laced trim along the lining and spaghetti straps. She paired it with hot pink high-waisted trousers.

Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo and his son look on during “The Unveil.” Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Roccuzzo accessorized the look with a gold choker, a pendant chain, a pair of sparkling hoops and a silver-toned linked watch. The model completed the look by slipping into a pair of white sandals. The heels featured a sleek silhouette with a rounded peep toe decorated by a wide strap. The sandals brought towering height to the look with a platform sole and a block heel that was about 4 inches tall.

Roccuzzo was pictured alongside her three sons, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro, who were all wearing the 2023 Inter Miami CF jerseys with their father’s name on the back accompanied by the number 10.

In May, Roccuzzo was at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Paris. The model walked the red carpet with Messi wearing a black dress with sky-high sandals.

When it comes to footwear, the model often gravitates towards chunky sneakers when off-duty. If she’s making a red carpet appearance or sitting front row at a fashion show, she goes for a pair of heeled boots or stiletto pumps. Roccuzzo has established herself in the fashion industry working with brands like Alo Yoga, Chiara Ferragni, Adidas and Stella McCartney.