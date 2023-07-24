×
Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Models Alo Yoga in Barbiecore-Pink Sports Bra, Leggings and White Socks

Antonela Roccuzzo makes an appeareance at the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week in March 2023
Stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Filming "Barbie" on the Venice Beach BoardwalkPictured: Margot Robbie,Ryan GoslingRef: SPL5322601 280622 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Tim Regas / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Filming "Barbie" on the Venice Beach BoardwalkPictured: Margot RobbieRef: SPL5322601 280622 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Tim Regas / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 27: Megan Fox attends "Machine Gun Kelly's Life In Pink" premiere on June 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 27: Megan Fox attends "Machine Gun Kelly's Life In Pink" premiere on June 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Antonela Rocuzzo, Lionel Messi’s wife, leaned into the Barbiecore trend that’s sweeping the fashion world. The Argentinian influencer posted to her Instagram story in a head-to-toe Alo Yoga look.

Rocuzzo wore a bright pink sports bra paired with matching leggings. The sports bra featured thin spaghetti straps as well as a scoop neckline and the high-waisted leggings reached her ankles. Her sports bra retails for $64 while her leggings are available for $98.

Rocuzzo kept her accessories to a minimum with a necklace and a white watch in her post. She also skipped shoes but did add white crew Alo socks with a double black band around the ankle as well as the Alo logo.

While she opted for no footwear in this post, Rocuzzo’s personal style ranges from feminine to athletic. For off-duty and more casual outings, she has worn everything from white sneakers to strappy flat sandals to knee-high boots over the past few months. For red carpets and other formal events, she has worn platform heels as well as pointed-toe pumps to name a few silhouettes.

Argentine soccer star Messi has been married to his wife since 2017. Roccuzzo is a model and businesswoman who got her start modeling for Argentine shoes and accessories designer Ricky Sarkany back in 2016. With a huge social media following, including more than 36 million followers on Instagram, she’s gone on to work with a number of brands such as Chiara Ferragni, Adidas and Stella McCartney, in addition to Alo Yoga.

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

