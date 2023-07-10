Jordan Spieth’s Wife Annie Verret Dresses Baby Bump in Zimmermann Minidress and Castañer Block Heel Espadrilles at Wimbledon 2023

Annie Verret and her husband, pro golfer Jordan Spieth, were among the bevy of celebrities that flocked to London this week to attend the 2023 Wimbledon championship in London. The couple was joined in the bleachers by the sports and entertainment industry’s A-listers like Cara Delevingne, Sienna Miller, Anna Wintour, and more.

Verret, who is expecting her second child with Spieth, dressed her baby bump in a flowy dress by boho chic and celebrity-favorite brand Zimmermann. The $850 style is the Tiggy Lace Mini Tunic is part of the brand’s Resort Swim 2023 Collection and it features a frilled yoke, cropped flare sleeves and ruffled trims, finished with a removable belt that she chose not to wear.

(L-R) Annie Verret, Jordan Spieth, Jillian Wisniewski, Justin Thomas, Allison Stokke and Rickie Fowler attend day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2023 in London, England.

Verret added to the romantic taste of the look pairing the dress with a pair of blue flower-shaped stud earrings.

When it came down to shoes, she chose a summer staple, the espadrille, with a twist. The style she’s wearing is the Anne High Block Heel Espadrille Sandals by Spanish brand Castañer. The Made in Spain $350 model features a braided fabric thick upper strap and more braided fabric covering the 5.25 high heels and platforms that stand 2 inches high. They’re finished with a thinner ankle strap for added support.

Courtesy of Castañer

The 2023 Wimbledon Championships began on June 26 and will conclude on July 16. The event is an annual tennis competition that gathers stars like the British royal family, and Hollywood stars like Jessica Alba, Jon Bon Jovi and Heidi Klum every year.