Anna Wintour Stays True to Her Iconic Style in Flowery Trench Coat and Snakeskin Boots for Wimbledon



Anna Wintour made an appearance at day six of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 8 in London in her signature large sunglasses. The Vogue editor-in-chief joined was joined by other celebrities including Bon Jovi, Jameela Jamil, Tom Hiddleston and others.

For the event, Wintour wore red double breasted coat with a flowery pattern and a belted waist. Even though she never took it off, she was wearing an ankle long dress with a geometric pattern underneath.

Anna Wintour attends day six of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 8 in London. WireImage

The iconic editor accessorized the look with a triple necklace she’s been wearing consistently for the past decade made by British jewelers S.J. Phillips Ltd. She layered the violet neckpiece with more necklaces in an amber tone.

When it came to beauty, the unfalteringly classy media mogul completed her look with her signature straight bob and oversized black sunglasses hiding her eyes.

For footwear, Wintour went with a pair of snakeskin boots in a creamy color. This is one of her favorite footwear that she usually combines with midi skirts and dresses and it features a pointy toe and medium height block heel.

When it comes to style, to say the editor-in-chief is consistent would be an understatement. She’s been true to her signature bob and sunglasses for decades and is not afraid of repeating outfits. Her roster almost always includes a long dress or skirt with colorful patterns or a two piece suit by big fashion names like Chanel, Dior or Prada. When it comes to shoes, she usually goes for a mid-heigh heel and has a thing for snakeskin boots and iterations of a slingback sandal Manolo Blahnik has been custom making for her since 1994.