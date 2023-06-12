×
Anitta Shines in Crystal-Embellished Adidas Sneakers During Performance at the UEFA Champions League Final

Anitta at UEFA Champions League at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey on June 10, 2023.
Anitta put a sparkling twist on athletic wear as she performed at the UEFA Champions League Final at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, on Saturday. 

The “Envolver” singer took the stage in a sparkling royal blue cropped jersey that featured white lining along the short sleeves and v-neckline. She paid tribute to Brazilian soccer player Vini Jr., who recently suffered racist abuse during a Real Madrid-Valencia game in Spain, with his name spread across the back of the top in sequin lettering.

Anitta at UEFA Champions League at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey on June 10, 2023.
Anitta at UEFA Champions League at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey on June 10, 2023.

Anitta paired the jersey with matching crystal-embellished fingerless gloves that had lace-up detailing, which coordinated with the pockets on the high-waisted cargo joggers with a drawstring waist.

Anitta solely accessorized the look with an oversized pair of silver-toned hoops. She kept her dark brown hair in a softly waved style that complimented her glamorous makeup that featured a silver smokey eye and an ombre lip. 

The singer completed the look by slipping into a pair of white Adidas Superstar sneakers. The low-tops shoes featured a crystal-embellished upper accompanied by the brand’s infamous blue three stripes with a matching heel tab. The sneakers were finished with a lace-up closure and a rounded rubber shell toe. 

Anitta at UEFA Champions League at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey on June 10, 2023.
Anitta at UEFA Champions League at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey on June 10, 2023.

To watch the rest of the game, Anitta later switched into a Pepsi-inspired outfit with a white Adidas sports bra layered underneath a red, white and blue leather jacket with ribbed detailing along the shoulders and a buckle collar closure. She paired the top with light blue denim ripped short shorts. 

The songwriter accessorized the look with a Pepsi baseball cap and a matching heart-shaped handbag with a silver linked chain. 

Anitta finished the look off with metallic GCDS knee-high boots. The color block heels had an allover wet-like silhouette that started at the top with an oversized sleeve and slimmed into a pointed-toe. The Pepsi-colored boots brought height to the look with an elevated silver heelless base that resembled the look of icicles. 

Anitta Performs in Crystalized Adidas at Champions League Final
