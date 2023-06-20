Anitta Shines in Logomania Co-Ord, Yellow Bikini & Platform Sandals at Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton Men’s Debut Collection Show for Spring 2024

Tuesday evening marked Pharrell Williams’ highly-anticipated debut as the new head of menswear at Louis Vuitton. Naturally, a slew of celebrities flocked to the front row to witness the singer-turned-designer’s first fashion show in Paris. Anitta was one such star.

Spotted leaving her hotel in the City of Light, the Brazilian “Me Gusta” singer showed off a bold Louis Vuitton look covered in the brand’s iconic logo. She wore a dark gray denim all over monogram print co-ord featuring crystal embellishing throughout.

Anitta is seen leaving her hotel in Paris to attend the Louis Vuitton show on June 20, 2023. MEGA

Underneath her oversized jacket boasting a frayed hem, which she styled off the shoulder, the 30-year-old pop star sported a bright yellow halter bikini top designed with a crisscross front. She finished things off with a bright green Louis Vuitton top-handle bag.

Meanwhile, on the bottom, she donned loose-fitting cuffed jeans that gave way to platform shoes. For footwear, the “Envolver” artist slipped into a pair of chunky black sandals set on a hefty platform sole. The high-heeled style appeared to have a subtle square toe.

Anitta waves to fans as she heads to the Louis Vuitton show in Paris. MEGA

As Anitta arrived at the show’s venue, she told WWD, “Only Pharrell could put this together, so it’s going to be a memorable night.”

Willow and Jaden Smith, Naomi Campbell, Lenny Kravitz, Kim Kardashian, Beyonce and Jay-Z, and Zendaya were among the other famous attendees.

The “Girl From Rio” singer has garnered a reputation for her audacious sartorial choices since rising to global stardom. At Tiffany & Co.’s flagship store opening in New York City last month, she bared some skin in a white shirt unbuttoned beneath an oversized black blazer. The look was complete with baggy black trousers and pointy Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.

Louis Vuitton Men’s spring 2024 collection was the first under new creative director Pharrell. Held on the Pont Neuf bridge in Paris, the viral show was preceded by Pharrell’s first Vuitton campaign starring Rihanna.

