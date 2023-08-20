×
Angelina Jolie Gets Sharp in Christian Louboutin Pumps with Vivienne Jolie-Pitt

Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Christian Louboutin, Heels, high heels, pumps, nude pumps, leather pumps, red soles, closed toes, closed toe pumps, stiletto heels, curved heels, womens heels, women’s pumps, suit, tan suit, Celine, handbag, tote, tote bag, monogram bag, canvas bag, Broadway, Hadestown, New York City, Manhattan, NYC
Angelina Jolie meant business during her latest outing in New York City.

On Saturday, the Oscar-winning actress stepped out with her 15-year-old daughter, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, for a daytime date to see the Tony Award-winning musical “Hadestown” on Broadway. For the occasion, Jolie slipped on a set of Christian Louboutin’s glossy Dolly pumps — a $795 stye crafted from slick nude patent leather.

Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Christian Louboutin, Heels, high heels, pumps, nude pumps, leather pumps, red soles, closed toes, closed toe pumps, stiletto heels, curved heels, womens heels, women’s pumps, suit, tan suit, Celine, handbag, tote, tote bag, monogram bag, canvas bag, Broadway, Hadestown, New York City, Manhattan, NYC
Angelina Jolie arrives at the Walter Kerr Theatre in Times Square in New York City on Aug. 19, 2023.Gotham/GC Images

Jolie’s heels featured an almond-toed silhouette with closed counters, sharply streamlined by curbed 3.34-inch heels. The set earned a dash of bright color from Louboutin’s signature red soles, as well.

Christian Louboutin, Heels, high heels, pumps, nude pumps, leather pumps, red soles, closed toes, closed toe pumps, stiletto heels, curved heels, womens heels, women’s pumps
Christian Louboutin’s Dolly pumps.Courtesy of Christian Louboutin
Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Christian Louboutin, Heels, high heels, pumps, nude pumps, leather pumps, red soles, closed toes, closed toe pumps, stiletto heels, curved heels, womens heels, women’s pumps, suit, tan suit, Celine, handbag, tote, tote bag, monogram bag, canvas bag, Broadway, Hadestown, New York City, Manhattan, NYC
A closer look at Jolie’s pumps.Gotham/GC Images

The style added a formal base to Jolie’s outfit: a deep tan suit with a sharply lapeled blazer and matching high-waisted trousers. The “Salt” star’s neutral attire was complete with a light beige T-shirt for a nonchalant finish, which was further elevated by her accessories: layered gold stud and diamond drop earrings, black sunglasses and a large monogrammed Celine canvas tote bag with black leather trim.

Vivienne, meanwhile, was casually dressed for the occasion in a purple T-shirt and light gray trousers, paired with navy Converse sneakers. Her attire formed a complementary, practical color palette for the daytime outing from its tonal separates in cool-toned hues.

Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Christian Louboutin, Heels, high heels, pumps, nude pumps, leather pumps, red soles, closed toes, closed toe pumps, stiletto heels, curved heels, womens heels, women’s pumps, suit, tan suit, Celine, handbag, tote, tote bag, monogram bag, canvas bag, Broadway, Hadestown, New York City, Manhattan, NYC
Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt exit the Walter Kerr Theatre in Times Square in New York City on Aug. 19, 2023. Robert Kamau/GC Images

Jolie’s shoe wardrobe is versatile and sleek, frequently featuring black, nude, gray and brown tones. The actress’ red carpet looks often incorporate pointed-toe pumps or open-toed sandals by Christian Louboutin and Salvatore Ferragamo. When off-duty, the Oscar-winning star can be seen in Everlane loafers, Chanel flats and Nike sneakers.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

