Angelina Jolie Gets Sharp in Christian Louboutin Pumps with Vivienne Jolie-Pitt

Angelina Jolie meant business during her latest outing in New York City.
On Saturday, the Oscar-winning actress stepped out with her 15-year-old daughter, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, for a daytime date to see the Tony Award-winning musical “Hadestown” on Broadway. For the occasion, Jolie slipped on a set of Christian Louboutin’s glossy Dolly pumps — a $795 stye crafted from slick nude patent leather.
Jolie’s heels featured an almond-toed silhouette with closed counters, sharply streamlined by curbed 3.34-inch heels. The set earned a dash of bright color from Louboutin’s signature red soles, as well.
The style added a formal base to Jolie’s outfit: a deep tan suit with a sharply lapeled blazer and matching high-waisted trousers. The “Salt” star’s neutral attire was complete with a light beige T-shirt for a nonchalant finish, which was further elevated by her accessories: layered gold stud and diamond drop earrings, black sunglasses and a large monogrammed Celine canvas tote bag with black leather trim.
Vivienne, meanwhile, was casually dressed for the occasion in a purple T-shirt and light gray trousers, paired with navy Converse sneakers. Her attire formed a complementary, practical color palette for the daytime outing from its tonal separates in cool-toned hues.
Jolie’s shoe wardrobe is versatile and sleek, frequently featuring black, nude, gray and brown tones. The actress’ red carpet looks often incorporate pointed-toe pumps or open-toed sandals by Christian Louboutin and Salvatore Ferragamo. When off-duty, the Oscar-winning star can be seen in Everlane loafers, Chanel flats and Nike sneakers.
