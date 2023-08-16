Angelina Jolie Means Business in Sharp Black Pumps

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Angelina Jolie made a sharp statement — and defied the summer heat — with her latest off-duty look.

On Wednesday, the Oscar-winning actress visited her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt in New York City, sleekly dressed in all-black. For the occasion, Jolie slipped on a set of black pumps, featuring thin soles with smooth suede uppers. The style was complete with sharply pointed toes for a classic finish.

Angelina Jolie steps out in New York City on Aug. 16, 2023. Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com

Jolie’s heels could not be seen, though her pair was likely finished with thin stiletto heels totaling between 3 to 4 inches in height — given the shoe’s base and similar pairs on the market.

The style certainly added a formal base to her outfit, however: a black wool-blend suit with high-waisted trousers and a sharply lapeled blazer, layered over a silky lace-trimmed camisole. The trio was further elevated by Jolie’s nonchalant choice of accessories, which encompassed large black sunglasses, gold-framed diamond drop earrings and a large monogrammed canvas Celine tote bag.

A closer look at Jolie’s heels. Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com

Pumps like Jolie’s are a classic wardrobe staple, favored for their sharp silhouette. The style’s sleek triangular toes and thin heels have made it a top shoe style over the years, providing a dynamic height boost while retaining the ability to be dressed up or down. Similarly to Jolie, pairs in neutral hues of black, brown and beige are the most popular and released year-round — as seen in newly dropped styles from brands including Schutz, Jimmy Choo, 7or9 and Stuart Weitzman.

Angelina Jolie steps out in New York City on Aug. 16, 2023. Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com

Jolie’s shoe wardrobe is versatile and sleek, frequently featuring black, nude, gray and brown tones. The actress’ red carpet looks often incorporate pointed-toe pumps or open-toed sandals by Christian Louboutin and Salvatore Ferragamo. When off-duty, the Oscar-winning star can be seen in Everlane loafers, Chanel flats and Nike sneakers.

