×
Read Next: Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards 2023 Red Carpet Arrivals
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Angelina Jolie Keeps It Classy in Black Dress and Pointed-Toe Pumps While in NYC

angelina jolie, nyc, black dress, pointed pumps, trench coat, tote bag
© 1999 RAMEY PHOTO AGENCY 310.828.34451999 SAG AWARDS (Arrival)Angelina Jolie3/7/1999.JR (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR122027_30799.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
© 2000 Ramey Photo Agency (310) 828-3445 Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton arrive 6/5/00 the Los Angeles premiere of "Gone In 60 Seconds."060500jr (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR130292_605008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
©2001 RAMEY PHOTO 310-828-3445The 73rd Annual Academy AwardsIn this photo: ANGELINA JOLIE32501PG (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR130275_1.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
©2002 RAMEY PHOTO 310-828-3445GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDSBILLY BOB THORNTON AND WIFE, ANGELINA JOLIE012002PG (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR139376_2.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
View Gallery
View Gallery15 Images
Share

Angelina Jolie sported a sharp, clean look for her latest outing. The “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” star stepped out in New York City on Tuesday.

Jolie kept her look neutral and timeless, donning a black midi dress with a high neckline. She carried a beige trench coat as well as a large cream-colored tote bag.

angelina jolie, nyc, black dress, pointed pumps, trench coat, tote bag
Jolie is seen in SoHo on June 27 in New York City.Gotham/GC Images

Jolie added large black sunglasses as well as stud earrings and a sparkly ring. Based on Jolie’s style, this outfit comes as no surprise. She tends to go for timeless pieces and knows the power of a good tailor. Earlier this year, she donned a sheer white dress under a matching white Chanel jacket with quilted lapels to the White House State Dinner.

On her feet, she selected black pointy pumps with a stiletto heel totaling at least 3 inches. The triangular toes and sturdy construction offered humanitarian comfort and style. Pointed-toe pumps remain one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles because the slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily. The construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

When it comes to footwear, Jolie’s shoe wardrobe is versatile but classic, often featuring neutral tones that seemingly never go out of style. Her red carpet looks often incorporate pointed-toe pumps or open-toed sandals by brands like Christian Louboutin and Salvatore Ferragamo. When off-duty, the Oscar-winning star can be seen in Everlane loafers, Chanel flats and Nike sneakers.

Related:

Most comfortable women’s shoes.
Best shoes for ankle support.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

angelina jolie golden globes red carpet
Angelina Jolie Red Carpet Style Through the Years
View Gallery15 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Angelina Jolie Slips on Pumps and Keeps It Classy in Black Midi Dress
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad