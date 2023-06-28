Angelina Jolie Keeps It Classy in Black Dress and Pointed-Toe Pumps While in NYC

Angelina Jolie sported a sharp, clean look for her latest outing. The “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” star stepped out in New York City on Tuesday.

Jolie kept her look neutral and timeless, donning a black midi dress with a high neckline. She carried a beige trench coat as well as a large cream-colored tote bag.

Jolie is seen in SoHo on June 27 in New York City. Gotham/GC Images

Jolie added large black sunglasses as well as stud earrings and a sparkly ring. Based on Jolie’s style, this outfit comes as no surprise. She tends to go for timeless pieces and knows the power of a good tailor. Earlier this year, she donned a sheer white dress under a matching white Chanel jacket with quilted lapels to the White House State Dinner.

On her feet, she selected black pointy pumps with a stiletto heel totaling at least 3 inches. The triangular toes and sturdy construction offered humanitarian comfort and style. Pointed-toe pumps remain one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles because the slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily. The construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

When it comes to footwear, Jolie’s shoe wardrobe is versatile but classic, often featuring neutral tones that seemingly never go out of style. Her red carpet looks often incorporate pointed-toe pumps or open-toed sandals by brands like Christian Louboutin and Salvatore Ferragamo. When off-duty, the Oscar-winning star can be seen in Everlane loafers, Chanel flats and Nike sneakers.

Related:

Most comfortable women’s shoes.

Best shoes for ankle support.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.