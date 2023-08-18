Angelina Jolie Goes All Black in Classic Suede Pumps and Chloe Maxi Dress

Angelina Jolie was photographed out in New York yesterday clad in an all-black ensemble.

On her feet, the “Taking Lives” actress stepped into a pair of black pointed-toe pumps, a classic closet staple. The neutral pair was crafted of textural suede uppers that transitioned into triangular knife-like pointed toes all set atop a sturdy walkable base.

Angelina Jolie is seen in SoHo on Aug. 17, 2023, in New York. GC Images

Thin 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels finished off the set, offering the thespian a conservative boost in height. Jolie has an affinity for pumps, specifically of the neutral variety.

A closer look at Angelina Jolie’s shoes. GC Images

Oftentimes, the “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” star can be found wearing said pumps with formal dresses and tailored trousers in coordinating hues. The shoe style is endlessly versatile, given its simplistic color, meaning it can accompany almost every silhouette imaginable. Beyond Jolie, a myriad of high-profile stars have been known to sport black pumps from a range of brands for both low and high-profile events.

Angelina Jolie is seen in SoHo on Aug. 17, 2023, in New York. GC Images

In a coordinating manner, the mother of multiple donned a lengthy black maxi dress by Chloe in a form-fitting style featuring flouncy bell sleeves and a ribbed texture, providing the silhouette with an interesting aspect. Additionally, the garment included various cut-outs on the sides that created interest. Over her arm sat what looked to be an oversized blazer featuring structural shoulders.

Simply accessorizing, Jolie donned black sunglasses with thick rectangular frames and tinted lenses. The star also toted a rectangular black patent leather clutch with a quilted texture. The humanitarian styled her ombre tresses in a sleek side part that framed her features.

Jolie’s shoe wardrobe is versatile and sleek, frequently featuring black, nude, gray and brown tones. The actress’ red carpet looks often incorporate pointed-toe pumps or open-toed sandals by Christian Louboutin and Salvatore Ferragamo. When off-duty, the Oscar-winning star can be seen in Everlane loafers, Chanel flats and Nike sneakers.

