×
Read Next: Daphne Oz Slips on Edgy Larroude Leather Sandals for London Trip
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Angelina Jolie Goes All Black in Classic Suede Pumps and Chloe Maxi Dress

Angelina Jolie, pumps, suede, maxi dress.
© 1999 RAMEY PHOTO AGENCY 310.828.34451999 SAG AWARDS (Arrival)Angelina Jolie3/7/1999.JR (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR122027_30799.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
© 2000 Ramey Photo Agency (310) 828-3445 Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton arrive 6/5/00 the Los Angeles premiere of "Gone In 60 Seconds."060500jr (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR130292_605008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
©2001 RAMEY PHOTO 310-828-3445The 73rd Annual Academy AwardsIn this photo: ANGELINA JOLIE32501PG (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR130275_1.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
©2002 RAMEY PHOTO 310-828-3445GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDSBILLY BOB THORNTON AND WIFE, ANGELINA JOLIE012002PG (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR139376_2.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
View Gallery
View Gallery15 Images
Share

Angelina Jolie was photographed out in New York yesterday clad in an all-black ensemble.

On her feet, the “Taking Lives” actress stepped into a pair of black pointed-toe pumps, a classic closet staple. The neutral pair was crafted of textural suede uppers that transitioned into triangular knife-like pointed toes all set atop a sturdy walkable base.

Angelina Jolie, pumps, suede, maxi dress.
Angelina Jolie is seen in SoHo on Aug. 17, 2023, in New York.GC Images

Thin 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels finished off the set, offering the thespian a conservative boost in height. Jolie has an affinity for pumps, specifically of the neutral variety.

Angelina Jolie, pumps, suede, maxi dress.
A closer look at Angelina Jolie’s shoes.GC Images

Oftentimes, the “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” star can be found wearing said pumps with formal dresses and tailored trousers in coordinating hues. The shoe style is endlessly versatile, given its simplistic color, meaning it can accompany almost every silhouette imaginable. Beyond Jolie, a myriad of high-profile stars have been known to sport black pumps from a range of brands for both low and high-profile events.

Angelina Jolie, pumps, suede, maxi dress.
Angelina Jolie is seen in SoHo on Aug. 17, 2023, in New York.GC Images

In a coordinating manner, the mother of multiple donned a lengthy black maxi dress by Chloe in a form-fitting style featuring flouncy bell sleeves and a ribbed texture, providing the silhouette with an interesting aspect. Additionally, the garment included various cut-outs on the sides that created interest. Over her arm sat what looked to be an oversized blazer featuring structural shoulders.

Simply accessorizing, Jolie donned black sunglasses with thick rectangular frames and tinted lenses. The star also toted a rectangular black patent leather clutch with a quilted texture. The humanitarian styled her ombre tresses in a sleek side part that framed her features.

Jolie’s shoe wardrobe is versatile and sleek, frequently featuring black, nude, gray and brown tones. The actress’ red carpet looks often incorporate pointed-toe pumps or open-toed sandals by Christian Louboutin and Salvatore Ferragamo. When off-duty, the Oscar-winning star can be seen in Everlane loafers, Chanel flats and Nike sneakers.

About the Author

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Most Comfortable Heels

Best Work Shoes for Women

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 27: (L to R) Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt attend the UK Gala Screening of "The Eternals" at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on October 27, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)
Vivienne Jolie-Pitt’s Style Evolution
View Gallery12 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Shopping With FN
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Angelina Jolie Takes NYC By Storm in Black Suede Pumps and Chloe Dress
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad