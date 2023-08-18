×
Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt Gets Casual in Denim Converse Sneakers to Visit Basquiat’s Former Studio in NYC

Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, converse, cargo pants.
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 10: (L-R) Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt attend "The Breadwinner" premiere during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Winter Garden Theatre on September 10, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 11: (L-R) Loung Ung, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Pax Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Kimhak Mun, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Sareum Srey Moch attend the "First They Killed My Father" premiere during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 11, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 14: Vivienne Jolie-Pitt (C) attends the "First They Killed My Father" New York premiere at DGA Theater on September 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 25: Angelina Jolie with children Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt and Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt attend "The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind" Special Screening at Crosby Street Hotel on February 25, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix)
Vivienne Jolie-Pitt was photographed out in New York City on Friday, once again accompanying her mother, Angelina Jolie. The mom and daughter duo visited Jean-Michel Basquiat’s former art studio, which was leased by Jolie in July, according to Curbed. The space will be used as a storefront for the actress’ new project of promoting underrepresented tailors.

Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, converse, cargo pants.
Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt in New York on Aug. 17.Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / Splash

Re-wearing a tried and true style, Vivienne donned a pair of low-top Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Classic sneakers for her outing. The classic pair, which she had previously worn earlier this week, featured rugged deep blue denim uppers that offered a unique twist on Converse’s classic canvas silhouettes.

Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, converse, cargo pants.
A closer look at Vivienne Jolie-Pitt’s shoes.Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / Splash

Additionally, the shoes featured white rubber-capped toes, silver hardware, lace-up closures in white and thick non-slip rubber soles, also in white. Like the previous occasion she wore them, the denim footwear offered Vivienne’s casual look a classic, all-American touch that only Converse styles can really provide.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Classic sneakers.
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Classic sneakers.Converse

Keeping it cozy, Vivienne donned an oversized deep purple tee which she tucked into a pair of high-waisted baggy cargo pants. The trousers featured wide legs, giving the young star’s look a relaxed vibe.

Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, converse, cargo pants.
Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt in New York on Aug. 17.Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / Splash

The 15-year-old actress has a keen sense of personal style. She often favors neutral pieces for a variety of occasions. Her closet is filled with versatile pieces like overalls and basic T-shirts. For footwear, Vivienne is a lover of casual sneakers from affordable brands like New Balance, Adidas, Nike and Converse. On occasion, she will slip into a pair of sleek and sophisticated flats.

In a more dressy manner, Jolie sported a pair of black suede pointed-toe pumps, a style that is also a classic in its own right. Jolie wore a monochrome all-black ensemble comprised of a ribbed dress comprised of whimsical cut-outs and bell sleeves.

Jolie’s shoe wardrobe is versatile and sleek, frequently featuring black, nude, gray and brown tones. The actress’ red carpet looks often incorporate pointed-toe pumps or open-toed sandals by Christian Louboutin and Salvatore Ferragamo. When off-duty, the Oscar-winning star can be seen in Everlane loafers, Chanel flats and Nike sneakers.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

