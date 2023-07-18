Angelina Jolie Masters Off-Duty Dressing in Black Trench Coat & Chanel Flats

Angelina Jolie brought a classic take to off-duty style this week.

While stepping out of the Mark Hotel in New York City on Monday, the Academy Award-winning actress was cinched in a black trench coat. Jolie’s collared style featured pointed lapels accented with light tortoiseshell buttons, as well as a buckled attached belt and long sleeves with buckled cuffs. The piece was layered atop a smooth black blouse and midi skirt for a monochrome finish.

Angelina Jolie leaves the Mark Hotel in New York City on July 17, 2023. MEGA

Jolie also coordinated her accessories to her outfit in an equally minimal fashion. The “Maleficent” star’s only adornments were a delicate gold chain anklet and black-framed sunglasses with tinted lenses, while she carried a chevron-quilted black leather pouch.

When it came to footwear, Jolie slipped on a pair of Chanel ballet flats to finish her outfit. The “Eternals” actress‘ pair featured black uppers with rounded toes atop flat soles, each adorned with a thin bow. The set was complete with darker black-capped toes, each accented with the French brand’s signature “CC” logo. The pair added a chic finish to Jolie’s ensemble, while still remaining practical when walking outside.

A closer look at Jolie’s flats. MEGA

Indeed, Jolie’s flats were also subtly on-trend with the rise in ballet flats this year. The style has risen in popularity from its lightweight nature, formal silhouette and romantic origins within the ballet dance field. A wide range of brands has capitalized on the shoe’s success with iterations in various colors, materials and finishes, including Sam Edelman, Aera and Tory Burch. Some specific styles have even gone viral, like Khaite’s bejeweled flats, Sandy Liang’s mesh Mary Janes and Miu Miu’s elastic logo-strapped ballerinas.

Angelina Jolie leaves the Mark Hotel in New York City on July 17, 2023. MEGA

Jolie’s shoe wardrobe is versatile and sleek, frequently featuring black, nude, gray and brown tones. The actress’ red carpet looks often incorporate pointed-toe pumps or open-toed sandals by Christian Louboutin and Salvatore Ferragamo. When off-duty, the Oscar-winning star can be seen in Everlane loafers, Chanel flats and Nike sneakers.