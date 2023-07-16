×
Angelababy Means Business in Linen Ralph Lauren Shorts Suit and Pumps at Wimbledon 2023

Angelababy, Hong Kong, musician, actress, model, Ralph Lauren, suit, tan suit, linen suit, vest, shorts, shorts suit, heels, high heels, pumps, beige pumps, suede pumps, pointed toe pumps, stilettos, stiletto heels, Wimbledon, Wimbledon championships, tennis, tennis tournament, sports, athletes, tournament
venus williams, wimbledon party, june 20, 2014, gold heels
June 22, 2015, Lily James, ralph lauren, white dress, shirt dress, gold metallic heels, platform heels, gold platform sandals, ankle-strap pumps, strappy pumps, Ralph Lauren Collection Jean Gold Sandals, wimbledon summer cocktail party
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 22: Kitty Spencer attends the Vogue and Ralph Lauren Wimbledon party at The Orangery on June 22, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
Katie Boulter, Wimbledon, London, red carpet, sandals, black sandals, strappy sandals, heeled sandals
Hong Kong actress, model and musician Angelababy was smoothly suited for the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

On Sunday, Angelababy arrived to the Ralph Lauren Suite at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London to take in the tournament’s fourteenth day of tennis matches. For the occasion, the “Keep Running” star wore a full Lauren outfit: a beige linen Ralph Lauren Collection blazer and matching shorts, paired with a coordinating button-up vest for a dapper three-piece look.

Angelababy, Hong Kong, musician, actress, model, Ralph Lauren, suit, tan suit, linen suit, vest, shorts, shorts suit, heels, high heels, pumps, beige pumps, suede pumps, pointed toe pumps, stilettos, stiletto heels, Wimbledon, Wimbledon championships, tennis, tennis tournament, sports, athletes, tournament
Angelababy arrives at the Ralph Lauren Suite on day 14 of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England on July 16, 2023.Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

The actress’ attire was complete with the brand’s matching smooth beige leather RL top-handled handbag, as well as small gold hoop earrings, a gold bracelet and white leather-banded watch.

Angelababy, Hong Kong, musician, actress, model, Ralph Lauren, suit, tan suit, linen suit, vest, shorts, shorts suit, heels, high heels, pumps, beige pumps, suede pumps, pointed toe pumps, stilettos, stiletto heels, Wimbledon, Wimbledon championships, tennis, tennis tournament, sports, athletes, tournament, Deng Chao
(L-R): Deng Chao and Angelababy arrive at the Ralph Lauren Suite on day 14 of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England on July 16, 2023.Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

When it came to shoes, Angelababy finished her outfit with a set of sharp pumps. The “Mojin: The Lost Legend” actress’ style featured pointed-toe uppers crafted from smooth beige suede. The versatile pair was finished with thin dark stiletto heels, which appeared to total at least 3 inches in height. The style brought a tonal finish to Angelababy’s outfit, matching its neutral palette to create a classic monochrome statement.

Angelababy, Hong Kong, musician, actress, model, Ralph Lauren, suit, tan suit, linen suit, vest, shorts, shorts suit, heels, high heels, pumps, beige pumps, suede pumps, pointed toe pumps, stilettos, stiletto heels, Wimbledon, Wimbledon championships, tennis, tennis tournament, sports, athletes, tournament
A closer look at Angelababy’s pumps.Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

The Wimbledon Championships is an annual tennis tournament held in London, England, where international players compete in matches for awards and prize money. This year’s event features a wide range of top athletes, including Noavk Djokovic, Caros Alcaraz, Venus Williams and Iga Swiatek. The 2023 occasion has also hosted an array of star guests, including the royal family, Ariana Grande, Andrew Garfield and Lily James.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. As a day-to-night dresser, he favors boots, loafers and vintage-inspired denim that can be worn from the office to any number of after-hours soirées — particularly with a ‘90s or punk rock-inspired twist. In his spare time, Aaron enjoys reading, discovering New York’s secret gardens and hunting for the perfect pair of combat boots.

