Angelababy Means Business in Linen Ralph Lauren Shorts Suit and Pumps at Wimbledon 2023

Hong Kong actress, model and musician Angelababy was smoothly suited for the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

On Sunday, Angelababy arrived to the Ralph Lauren Suite at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London to take in the tournament’s fourteenth day of tennis matches. For the occasion, the “Keep Running” star wore a full Lauren outfit: a beige linen Ralph Lauren Collection blazer and matching shorts, paired with a coordinating button-up vest for a dapper three-piece look.

Angelababy arrives at the Ralph Lauren Suite on day 14 of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England on July 16, 2023. Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

The actress’ attire was complete with the brand’s matching smooth beige leather RL top-handled handbag, as well as small gold hoop earrings, a gold bracelet and white leather-banded watch.

(L-R): Deng Chao and Angelababy arrive at the Ralph Lauren Suite on day 14 of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England on July 16, 2023. Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

When it came to shoes, Angelababy finished her outfit with a set of sharp pumps. The “Mojin: The Lost Legend” actress’ style featured pointed-toe uppers crafted from smooth beige suede. The versatile pair was finished with thin dark stiletto heels, which appeared to total at least 3 inches in height. The style brought a tonal finish to Angelababy’s outfit, matching its neutral palette to create a classic monochrome statement.

A closer look at Angelababy’s pumps. Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

The Wimbledon Championships is an annual tennis tournament held in London, England, where international players compete in matches for awards and prize money. This year’s event features a wide range of top athletes, including Noavk Djokovic, Caros Alcaraz, Venus Williams and Iga Swiatek. The 2023 occasion has also hosted an array of star guests, including the royal family, Ariana Grande, Andrew Garfield and Lily James.

