Angela Simmons Gleams in Gold Lace-Up Sandals with Yo Gotti for Angela’s Cakes Launch

Angela Simmons brought a slick take to Barbiecore with her latest night-out look.

On Saturday, the entrepreneur posed with boyfriend Yo Gotti at a launch party for her Angela’s Cakes vegan desserts at Sugar Factory American Brasserie. For the occasion in Miami Beach, Simmons wore a bright pink bandage minidress, complete with an embroidered bustier top and corseted bodice. The former “Rev’s House” star‘s attire was complete with a gleaming gold Versace medallion necklace, as well as large hoop earrings and a thick chain bracelet.

(L-R): Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti attend Angela’s Cakes Launch at Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Miami Beach, Florida on Aug. 5, 2023. Romain Maurice/Getty Images

Yo Gotti, meanwhile, was causally outfitted in black Angela’s Cakes-branded sweatpants and a plain black T-shirt, paired with a diamond-encrusted chain necklace and Louis Vuitton sneakers.

Angela Simmons attends the Angela’s Cakes Launch at Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Miami Beach, Florida on Aug. 5, 2023. Romain Maurice/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Simmons strapped into a pair of lace-up heels to finish her outfit. The Purpose App founder’s style featured metallic gold leather uppers with thin square-toed soles, topped by angled toe straps and thin crossed upper straps that wrapped around her ankles, creating a slick cutout effect. Thin stiletto heels finished the pair with a height-boosting base, giving Simmons a sharp height boost while smoothly complementing her outfit’s matching metallic accents.

A closer look at Simmons’ heels. Romain Maurice/Getty Images

Simmons’ shoe wardrobe is usually edgy and sleek. The Built not Bought founder typically wears strappy sandals, pumps and platform boots from luxury brands like Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti, as well as indie labels like SybG. Her off-duty looks incorporate athletic and wedge sneakers from brands like Nike. Simmons herself has been a longtime member of the lifestyle industry, founding shoe brand Pastry Footwear with her sister Vanessa in 2007 and launching her namesake beauty and skincare collection in 2020.

