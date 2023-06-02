Angela Bassett Styles Balloon Bomber Jacket With Velvet Jumpsuit & Cap-Toe Pumps for ‘A Transparent Musical’ Opening Night

Angela Bassett made a chic appearance at the opening night performance of “A Transparent Musical” on Wednesday night. The musical was presented by the Center Theater group and held at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles.

Bassett made an edgy style statement at the event. The Golden Globe Award-winning actress donned a black balloon-style jacket. Underneath, she wore a black velvet jumpsuit that included a simple top and high-waist pants.

Angela Bassett attends the opening night performance of ‘A Transparent Musical’ at Mark Taper Forum on May 31, 2023 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

To place more emphasis on her ensemble, Bassett simply accessorized with a long gold necklace that featured a large black gemstone at the center and a midi ring. For makeup, the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star went with soft glam but gave her look a pop of color with a glossy red lip. Bassett’s hair was parted in the middle and styled in subtle waves.

When it came down to the shoes, Bassett complemented her wardrobe with cap-toe pumps. The silhouette featured a round toe with grey uppers and was set on a thick rectangle heel.

Pointed pumps are a staple in many celebrities’ closets. The footwear offers the wearer a neutral and very versatile base to build their outfit, letting other pieces in the ensemble shine.

Bassett is known for bringing the pizzazz on and off the red carpet. The “9-1-1” star has an affinity for bold hues, monochrome moments, sophisticated classics and printed pantsuits. As for footwear, she will likely complete her wardrobe with sharp pumps, an open-toe silhouette, block-heeled sandals, and towering heels.

“A Transparent Musical” explores the intersection of Jewish and queer identity. The musical is based on the Amazon Prime original television show “Transparent” and celebrates the imperfectly human aspects of a universally relatable family.

