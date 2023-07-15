Andrew Garfield Suits Up for Wimbledon 2023 with Chocolate Brown Loafers

Andrew Garfield attended day 13 of Wimbledon today in London.

“The Amazing Spider-Man” star was sharply outfitted in a full suit cast in neutral tones comprised of a structural and slightly oversized tan double-breasted blazer featuring ample pockets and button closures. The jacket was worn overtop a cream-colored button-down shirt. Garfield tucked his shirt into a pair of matching tan pleated trousers which were cuffed at the ankles.

Andrew Garfield attends day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 15, 2023 in London. WireImage

Accompanied by a pair of simple cream-colored socks, Garfield stepped into a pair of deep brown patent leather loafers. The sleek style included rounded toes that incorporated tassel detail along with short stacked block heels that offered the actor a conservative boost in height. The casual pair contrasted Garfield’s all-tan ensemble quite nicely while streamlining his look, making for a stand-out shoe choice.

Unlike leather dress shoes, loafers are a more casual footwear choice, perfect for any occasion including attending high-profile red carpet events. The slip-on style is commonplace in many celebrities’ wardrobes, from British thespians to K-Pop idols.

A closer look at Andrew Garfield’s shoes. GC Images

Garfield has been having major fashion moments as of late, fueled by his partnership with Baker. Throughout the years, the stylist and star have delivered an array of sophisticated and classic menswear looks together on the red carpet, hailing from brands including Gucci and Zegna. One of their most notable was Garfield’s ensemble worn at Valentino’s Fall 2022 couture show, “The Beginning”: a blue untied pussybow-collared top, double-breasted blazer and blue jeans with maroon chain-accented loafers.

The 2023 Wimbledon Championships began on June 26 and will conclude on July 16. They are held at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in London. This year’s championships have seen matchups of fierce competitors including Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka, Madison Keys, Taylor Fritz and Karolína Muchová among others.

Andrew Garfield attends day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 15, 2023 in London. GC Images

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Chunky Sneakers

Best White Sneakers for Women