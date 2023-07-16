×
Andrew Garfield Masters Summer Suiting in Ralph Lauren Linen and Chocolate Loafers at Wimbledon 2023

Andrew Garfield served a sharp lesson in relaxed summer dressing, thanks to Ralph Lauren.

On Sunday, Garfield arrived to the Ralph Lauren Suite at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, taking in the fourteenth day of the Wimbledon Championships. For the occasion, the Tony Award-winning actor wore a Ralph Lauren Purple Label checked light yellow-tan linen jacket and matte tan pleated trousers. Adding a tonal pop of color to the neutral set was a light lilac collared shirt — also hailing from the Purple Label line.

Andrew Garfield arrives at the Ralph Lauren Suite on day 14 of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England on July 16, 2023.Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

Garfield’s attire was subtly complete with a pale ivory pocket square, as well as a gleaming wristwatch — also seen when he met Lauren’s chief branding officer David Lauren and his wife, Lauren Bush Lauren.

(L-R): Lauren Bush Lauren, David Lauren and Andrew Garfield attend the Ralph Lauren Suite on day 14 of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England on July 16, 2023.Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

When it came to shoes, Garfield slipped on a pair of brown leather loafers to finish his outfit. The “Spider-Man” star’s style featured smooth uppers with rounded toes, each topped by a classic penny strap for a dapper touch. The set was complete with flat soles and short heels, providing the actor with a classically formal finish to ground his easygoing formal outfit.

A closer look at Garfield’s loafers.Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

The Wimbledon Championships is an annual tennis tournament held in London, England, where international players compete in matches for awards and prize money. This year’s event features a wide range of top athletes, including Noavk Djokovic, Caros Alcaraz, Venus Williams and Iga Swiatek. The 2023 occasion has also hosted an array of star guests, including the royal family, Ariana Grande, Andrew Garfield and Lily James.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. As a day-to-night dresser, he favors boots, loafers and vintage-inspired denim that can be worn from the office to any number of after-hours soirées — particularly with a ‘90s or punk rock-inspired twist. In his spare time, Aaron enjoys reading, discovering New York’s secret gardens and hunting for the perfect pair of combat boots.

