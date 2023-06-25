Sarita Choudhury Talks ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2 in White By Far Mules on ‘Good Morning America’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sarita Choudhury made a sharp arrival on “Good Morning America” this week to talk season 2 of “And Just Like That…”

For the occasion, Choudhury (who plays real estate mogul Seema Patel in the “Sex and the City” companion series) wore a sleeveless beige Piece of White dress, complete with a rolled turtleneck bodice, allover ribbing and cutout back. Styled by Caitlin Burke, the ensemble was cinched with a silver mirrored pin at the waist, which was further accented by gleaming metal hoop earrings and a sculpted Mounser Studio bracelet.

Sarita Choudhury leaves a taping of “Good Morning America” in New York City on June 23, 2023. SplashNews.com

“She tried this on and loved it immediately — [she] said she felt like an Italian sculpture!” Burke exclusively shared with Footwear News. “For television shows or interviews we also always test how it looks sitting down. This was comfortable, easy and looked great from every angle, so it was a quick yes.”

Choudhury’s outfit was finished with a pair of By Far’s $418 Evelyn mules, a white leather slip-on style with buckle-topped toes and 2.8-inch heels — which Burke revealed actually began the outfit.

“I got these incredible By Far mule pumps that I knew she would love, and then I based the rest of the outfit around them,” Burke said. “Since it’s a morning show, I wanted something casual but still interesting and elevated, with a bit of punch.”

During her “GMA” interview, Choudhury shared her initial feelings on joining the “Sex and the City” universe, as well as what fans can expect in the coming weeks when the show airs on Max each Thursday.

“I was so excited — I was also a little scared I could bring the whole show down. Like, why me?” Choudhury said when speaking with Pittman on-air, which you can view in their full interview on YouTube. “We love this show, and any girl would want to be part of this show.”

Choudhury is a new star in the fashion world, following a stylish turn as Seema Patel in “And Just Like That…” While on the red carpet, she can be spotted in embellished sandals and pumps from brands like Roger Vivier. As Patel, her footwear’s taken a turn for the sleek, including platform heels and boots from Christian Louboutin, Ferragamo and Valentino. Aside from wearing stylish shoes, Choudhury has also been embraced by the fashion industry, attending shows for brands including Prabal Gurung, Ulla Johnson and Altuzarra during Fashion Month.

