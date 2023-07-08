America Ferrera Commands Attention in Neutral Dress and Chocolate Brown Vinyl Pumps for ‘Barbie’ Photocall in Mexico City

America Ferrera attended a photocall for the “Barbie” movie at the Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City yesterday Mexico City.

“The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” star was clad in a bodycon long-sleeve maxi dress made of a nude fabric that fell off the shoulders, creating a wider neckline. The garment seemed to be comprised of two separate pieces including the bodycon base and the long-sleeved top that was layered on overtop.

America Ferrera poses during the photocall for the “Barbie” movie at Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City on July 07, 2023 in Mexico City. Getty Images

Additionally, Ferrera donned gold hoops and a matching ring that offered her look a high-shine finish. Rounding out her ensemble, the thespian styled her lengthy tresses in a severe side part worn in voluminous curls that framed her features.

On the footwear front, Ferrera stepped into a pair of chocolate brown pointed-toe pumps. The neutral pair was crafted out of shiny vinyl material and featured knife-like pointed toes, an opaque finish and a walkable construction. 3 to 4 inch stiletto heels completed the deep brown set, offering the Honduran star a conservative boost in height.

A closer look at America Ferrera’s shoes. Getty Images

Pointed-toe pumps, of all kinds, are a staple in many celebrities’ wardrobes, Ferrera’s included. The sharp pointed toes offer drama and the base silhouette is classic and sleek, effectively streamlining just about any look with ease.

When it comes to shoes, Ferrera opts for colorful and sharp styles. The “Ugly Betty” actress often wears pointed-toe pumps and heeled sandals for formal events, hailing from brands including Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, she can also be seen in heeled leather boots, as well as Nike and Converse sneakers.

“Barbie” will grace theaters on July 21. The film, directed by Gerta Gerwig, features a star-studded ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Sharon Rooney, Simi Liu, Michael Cera, Alexandra Shipp and Nicola Coughlan.

America Ferrera poses during the photocall for the “Barbie” movie at Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City on July 07, 2023 in Mexico City. Getty Images

