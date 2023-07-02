×
America Ferrera Soars in Plaid Suit and Hidden Pink Platforms at ‘Barbie’ Seoul Premiere

America Ferrera, suit, black suit, plaid suit, heels, high heels, platforms, platform heels, hidden heels, pink heels, Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, Barbie, Barbie movie, movies, film, Seoul, South Korea, premiere, red carpet, celebrity red carpet
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 30: (L-R) Greta Gerwig, Issa Rae, Margot Robbie and America Ferrera attend the "Barbie" Celebration Party at Museum of Contemporary Art on June 30, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. "Barbie", directed by Greta Gerwig, stars Margot Robbie, America Ferrera and Issa Rae, and will be released in Australia on July 20 this year. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 30: America Ferrera attends the "Barbie" Celebration Party at Museum of Contemporary Art on June 30, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. "Barbie", directed by Greta Gerwig, stars Margot Robbie, America Ferrera and Issa Rae, and will be released in Australia on July 20 this year. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 30: America Ferrera attends the "Barbie" Celebration Party at Museum of Contemporary Art on June 30, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. "Barbie", directed by Greta Gerwig, stars Margot Robbie, America Ferrera and Issa Rae, and will be released in Australia on July 20 this year. (Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 30: Greta Gerwig attends the "Barbie" Celebration Party at Museum of Contemporary Art on June 30, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. "Barbie", directed by Greta Gerwig, stars Margot Robbie, America Ferrera and Issa Rae, and will be released in Australia on July 20 this year. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images)
America Ferrera meant business at her latest “Barbie” premiere in South Korea. The Greta Gerwig-directed comedy film, which is themed after Mattel’s namesake doll and stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and Will Ferrell, premieres on July 21.

While attending the upcoming film’s Seoul premiere on Sunday with Gerwig and Robbie, Ferrera posed in a black suit with a sharply lapeled blazer, matching high-waisted trousers and a matching crop top. The set earned a graphic spin, however, from an allover white plaid and cross-hatched linear pattern. Ferrera’s printed outfit was minimally complemented with a set of linear crystal drop earrings, as well as a Barbie-pink manicure.

America Ferrera, suit, black suit, plaid suit, heels, high heels, platforms, platform heels, hidden heels, pink heels, Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, Barbie, Barbie movie, movies, film, Seoul, South Korea, premiere, red carpet, celebrity red carpet
America Ferrera attends the “Barbie” Seoul premiere in Seoul, South Korea on July 2, 2023.Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Ferrera’s look was finished with a set of platform heels. Though her style couldn’t be fully seen beneath her trousers’ wide hems, the “Superstore” actress’ pair did included thick front soles crafted from a silky hot pink material. The pair was likely finished with open-toed straps or closed toes in a sandal or pump silhouette, finished by seating block or stiletto heels totaling at least 5 inches in height, given current styles on the market and similar pairs Ferrera has worn over the years.

America Ferrera, suit, black suit, plaid suit, heels, high heels, platforms, platform heels, hidden heels, pink heels, Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, Barbie, Barbie movie, movies, film, Seoul, South Korea, premiere, red carpet, celebrity red carpet
(L-R): America Ferrera and Margot Robbie attend the “Barbie” Seoul premiere in Seoul, South Korea on July 2, 2023.Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Indeed, platform-soled shoes have grown in popularity in the 2020’s, thanks to a desire for added comfort and height. Close-toed pumps or open-toed sandals within the trend literally soar from towering block or stiletto heels, ranging from 4 to 7 or more inches in height. Pairs in both neutral or vibrant colors and textures are the most frequently worn, with new pairs released this summer from brands including Loeffler Randall, Stuart Weitzman, Sam Edelman and Aquazzura.

America Ferrera, suit, black suit, plaid suit, heels, high heels, platforms, platform heels, hidden heels, pink heels, Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, Barbie, Barbie movie, movies, film, Seoul, South Korea, premiere, red carpet, celebrity red carpet
(L-R): America Ferrera, Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig attend the “Barbie” Seoul premiere in Seoul, South Korea on July 2, 2023.Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

When it comes to shoes, Ferrera opts for colorful and sharp styles. The “Ugly Betty” actress often wears pointed-toe pumps and heeled sandals for formal events, hailing from brands including Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, she can also be seen in heeled leather boots, as well as Nike and Converse sneakers.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: (L-R) Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie attend the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
‘Barbie’ Press Tour Photos With Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, America Ferrera and More
View Gallery41 Images
