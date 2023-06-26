America Ferrera Pops in Lacy Elie Saab Dress & Leather Pumps at ‘Barbie’ Press Junket

America Ferrera attended the press junket and photo call for “Barbie” at Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles today.

The star was clad in a delicate stark white maxi dress from Elie Saab’s spring 2023 collection. The dress featured a plunging neckline, short capped sleeves, scalloped edges and sheer white lace paneling.

America Ferrera attends the press junket and photo call for “Barbie” at Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles on June 25, 2023. Getty Images

Ferrera’s dress stopped just above her ankles and the skirt of the garment was free-flowing and flouncy. The girly garment was tiered, mimicking the look of a backed good.

As for footwear, Ferrera sported a pair of white pointed-toe pumps. The shoes were crafted out of shiny patent leather and fitted with stiletto heels reaching an estimated 3 to 4 inches. Despite their size, the stiletto heels offered the thespian a rather sizeable boost in height. Additionally, the pair featured knife-like pointed toes.

A closer look at America Ferrera’s shoes. Getty Images

Ferrera’s typical fashion aesthetic consists of easy styles that are trendy and modern. Throughout her Instagram feed, one can see that she enjoys wearing printed flowy dresses, oversized tailoring, structured outerwear, colorful separates and slouchy T-shirts.

For shoes, Ferrera gravitates towards a myriad of options from sharp pumps to slip-on sandals all depending on the vibe of her outfit. Ferrera is best known throughout the industry for her portrayal of the quirky and honest character Betty Suarez on the hit ABC television show “Ugly Betty.”

America Ferrera attends the press junket and photo call for “Barbie” at Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles on June 25, 2023. Getty Images

“Barbie” will step into theaters on July 21. The film, directed by Gerta Gerwig, features a star-studded ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Sharon Rooney, Simi Liu, Michael Cera, Alexandra Shipp and Nicola Coughlan.

