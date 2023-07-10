×
America Ferrera Models St. John at ‘Barbie’ World Premiere in Pink Satin Crop Top & Skirt With Matching Sandals

America Ferrera attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Margot Robbie and Nicki Minaj at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Dua Lipa at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Gal Gadot at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Nicki Minaj at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
American Ferrera turned a glamorous look at the world premiere of “Barbie” in Los Angeles on Sunday. The actress, whose been working with renowned celebrity stylist Karla Welch through the duration of the buzzy film’s press tour, chose a lustrous blush co-ord by American luxury brand St. John.

The “Ugly Betty” alum modeled a satiny bustier bra top and a long, high-waisted column skirt that eclipsed her shoes. She also carried a Barbiecore pink bag from Kate Spade New York and accessorized with Irene Neuwirth jewelry.

America Ferrera attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
America Ferrera attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" in Los Angeles.

On foot, she sported a pair of silky platform sandals that seamlessly matched her ensemble. The Stuart Weitzman style boasted a peep-toe silhouette with an ankle strap fastening and a chunky block high heel.

Ferrera made sure to take to Instagram to show off her striking look, sharing an assortment of glamour shots with her 1.4 million followers. “This Barbie DID wear pink!!!!!!,” Karla Welch commented on the post. Fellow actress Melanie Lynskey also complimented Ferrera, writing, “Absolutely beautiful.”

Welch’s impressive roster of celebrity clients includes both Justin and Hailey Bieber, Tracee Ellis Ross, Vanessa Kirby and Gal Gadot.

It seems worth noting that prior to the world premiere, Ferrera noticeably eschewed pink during the press tour for the Greta Gerwig-directed movie. Instead, the “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” star mostly dressed in black and white looks before last night.

“Barbie” hits theaters on July 21.

About the Author:

Allie Fasanella is a contributing writer for Footwear News, covering celebrity style, trending news and the latest shoe releases.

Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, Simu Liu and Hari Nef at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
‘Barbie’ Movie Los Angeles Premiere Red Carpet Arrivals
