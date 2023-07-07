×
America Ferrera Gets Edgy in Leather Skirt & Glossy Pumps for ‘Barbie’ Premiere in Mexico

America Ferrera poses during the pink carpet for 'Barbie' at Plaza Parque Toreo on July 06, 2023 in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico.
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 30: (L-R) Greta Gerwig, Issa Rae, Margot Robbie and America Ferrera attend the "Barbie" Celebration Party at Museum of Contemporary Art on June 30, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. "Barbie", directed by Greta Gerwig, stars Margot Robbie, America Ferrera and Issa Rae, and will be released in Australia on July 20 this year. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 30: America Ferrera attends the "Barbie" Celebration Party at Museum of Contemporary Art on June 30, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. "Barbie", directed by Greta Gerwig, stars Margot Robbie, America Ferrera and Issa Rae, and will be released in Australia on July 20 this year. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 30: America Ferrera attends the "Barbie" Celebration Party at Museum of Contemporary Art on June 30, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. "Barbie", directed by Greta Gerwig, stars Margot Robbie, America Ferrera and Issa Rae, and will be released in Australia on July 20 this year. (Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 30: Greta Gerwig attends the "Barbie" Celebration Party at Museum of Contemporary Art on June 30, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. "Barbie", directed by Greta Gerwig, stars Margot Robbie, America Ferrera and Issa Rae, and will be released in Australia on July 20 this year. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images)
America Ferrera hit the Mexico premiere of “Barbie” last night in a sleek black look.

In stark contrast to Margot Robbie’s pink corseted minidress, the “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” star showed off an understated black and white ensemble that saw her layer a cropped blazer over a plain white tee.

America Ferrera attends the 'Barbie' premiere in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico. on July 06, 2023, black pumps, patent pumps, barbie premiere
America Ferrera attends the ‘Barbie’ premiere in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico. on July 06, 2023.Getty Images

Ferrera, who has been working with celebrity stylist Karla Welch during the press tour for the highly-anticipated film, wore a black blazer cropped at the waist with the sleeves rolled up to her elbows. Underneath, she tucked a crisp white crewneck T-shirt into a black leather pencil skirt, adding an edgy touch to her look.

The “Ugly Betty” alum chose a midi skirt featuring zipper details with a subtle side slit and a belted waist. As for shoes, the actress stepped into glossy black pumps, tying her chic look together seamlessly. The style she went with boasted a timeless, pointy-toe design and sat on a high stiletto heel.

America Ferrera wears glossy pointed pumps on the pink carpet at the ‘Barbie’ premiere in Mexico on July 6, 2023.

Karla Welch — whose list of celebrity clients includes Justin and Hailey Bieber, Gal Gadot, Vanessa Kirby and Tracee Ellis Ross — took to Instagram to share a glamour shot of Ferrera posing in a different, all-black outfit. She modeled a sleeveless leather top and coordinating wide-leg, pleated leather pants cinched at the waist with a belt.

The dramatic trousers eclipsed whatever shoes she was sporting. Welch tagged designers Tanya Taylor and Veronica Beard in the post, which Ferrera commented on, writing, “I love you my Queen.”

“Barbie” will premiere on July 21.

About the Author:

Allie Fasanella is a contributing writer for Footwear News, covering celebrity style, trending news and the latest shoe releases.

America Ferrera Gets Edgy in Leather Skirt & Pumps for Barbie Premiere
