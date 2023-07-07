America Ferrera Gets Edgy in Leather Skirt & Glossy Pumps for ‘Barbie’ Premiere in Mexico

America Ferrera hit the Mexico premiere of “Barbie” last night in a sleek black look.

In stark contrast to Margot Robbie’s pink corseted minidress, the “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” star showed off an understated black and white ensemble that saw her layer a cropped blazer over a plain white tee.

America Ferrera attends the ‘Barbie’ premiere in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico. on July 06, 2023. Getty Images

Ferrera, who has been working with celebrity stylist Karla Welch during the press tour for the highly-anticipated film, wore a black blazer cropped at the waist with the sleeves rolled up to her elbows. Underneath, she tucked a crisp white crewneck T-shirt into a black leather pencil skirt, adding an edgy touch to her look.

The “Ugly Betty” alum chose a midi skirt featuring zipper details with a subtle side slit and a belted waist. As for shoes, the actress stepped into glossy black pumps, tying her chic look together seamlessly. The style she went with boasted a timeless, pointy-toe design and sat on a high stiletto heel.

America Ferrera wears glossy pointed pumps on the pink carpet at the ‘Barbie’ premiere in Mexico on July 6, 2023.

Karla Welch — whose list of celebrity clients includes Justin and Hailey Bieber, Gal Gadot, Vanessa Kirby and Tracee Ellis Ross — took to Instagram to share a glamour shot of Ferrera posing in a different, all-black outfit. She modeled a sleeveless leather top and coordinating wide-leg, pleated leather pants cinched at the waist with a belt.

The dramatic trousers eclipsed whatever shoes she was sporting. Welch tagged designers Tanya Taylor and Veronica Beard in the post, which Ferrera commented on, writing, “I love you my Queen.”

“Barbie” will premiere on July 21.

