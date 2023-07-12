America Ferrera Exudes Old Hollywood Glamour in Roland Mouret Dress & Giuseppe Zanotti Sandals at ‘Barbie’ London Premiere

America Ferrera attended the European premiere of “Barbie” in London tonight. The star was joined by many of her fellow “Barbie” cast members, including Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Ferrera was outfitted in a glamorous black crystalized Roland Mouret gown, featuring a plunging neckline, a gathered floral-esque applique on the bodice and a sleek and simple skirt that stopped just above her feet.

America Ferrera and Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling at “Barbie” premiere in London. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

For the finishing touches, Ferrera wore dangling diamond-encrusted earrings and carried a black leather clutch. Finally, the thespian wore her long dark tresses in a severe side part, also exuding a vintage quality, styled in large quaffed face-framing curls.

Although they were hard to see over the hem of her gown, Ferrera opted for a pair of black sandal heels from Giuseppe Zanotti with rounded open toes and a strappy construction that secured the shoes to her feet. It’s likely that stiletto heels, around 2 to 3 inches, finished the summery set off, giving Ferrera a conservative boost.

A closer look at America Ferrera’s shoes. Mike Marsland/WireImage

When it comes to shoes, Ferrera opts for colorful and sharp styles. The “Ugly Betty” actress often wears pointed-toe pumps and heeled sandals for formal events, hailing from brands including Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, she can also be seen in heeled leather boots, as well as Nike and Converse sneakers.

America Ferrera and Margot Robbie at “Barbie” premiere in London. Mike Marsland/WireImage

“Barbie” will grace theaters on July 21. The film, directed by Gerta Gerwig, features a star-studded ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Sharon Rooney, Simi Liu, Michael Cera, Alexandra Shipp and Nicola Coughlan.

PHOTOS: See all of the looks from the ‘Barbie’ press junket.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Cute Summer Sandals

Best Platform Sandals