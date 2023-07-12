×
America Ferrera Exudes Old Hollywood Glamour in Roland Mouret Dress & Giuseppe Zanotti Sandals at ‘Barbie’ London Premiere

America Ferrera, Margot Robbie "Barbie," London, Giuseppe Zanotti.
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - JULY 07: Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie and America Ferrera pose during the photocall for the film 'Barbie' at Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City on July 07, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - JULY 07: Margot Robbie poses during the photocall for the film 'Barbie' at Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City on July 07, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
NAUCALPAN DE JUAREZ, MEXICO - JULY 06: Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie and America Ferrera pose during the pink carpet for 'Barbie' at Plaza Parque Toreo on July 06, 2023 in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
NAUCALPAN DE JUAREZ, MEXICO - JULY 06: Margot Robbie poses during the pink carpet for 'Barbie' at Plaza Parque Toreo on July 06, 2023 in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
America Ferrera attended the European premiere of “Barbie” in London tonight. The star was joined by many of her fellow “Barbie” cast members, including Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Ferrera was outfitted in a glamorous black crystalized Roland Mouret gown, featuring a plunging neckline, a gathered floral-esque applique on the bodice and a sleek and simple skirt that stopped just above her feet.

America Ferrera, Margot Robbie "Barbie," London, Giuseppe Zanotti, Ryan Gosling.
America Ferrera and Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling at “Barbie” premiere in London. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

For the finishing touches, Ferrera wore dangling diamond-encrusted earrings and carried a black leather clutch. Finally, the thespian wore her long dark tresses in a severe side part, also exuding a vintage quality, styled in large quaffed face-framing curls.

Although they were hard to see over the hem of her gown, Ferrera opted for a pair of black sandal heels from Giuseppe Zanotti with rounded open toes and a strappy construction that secured the shoes to her feet. It’s likely that stiletto heels, around 2 to 3 inches, finished the summery set off, giving Ferrera a conservative boost.

America Ferrera, Margot Robbie "Barbie," London, Giuseppe Zanotti, Ryan Gosling.
A closer look at America Ferrera’s shoes.Mike Marsland/WireImage

When it comes to shoes, Ferrera opts for colorful and sharp styles. The “Ugly Betty” actress often wears pointed-toe pumps and heeled sandals for formal events, hailing from brands including Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, she can also be seen in heeled leather boots, as well as Nike and Converse sneakers.

America Ferrera, Margot Robbie "Barbie," London, Giuseppe Zanotti, Ryan Gosling.
America Ferrera and Margot Robbie at “Barbie” premiere in London. Mike Marsland/WireImage

“Barbie” will grace theaters on July 21. The film, directed by Gerta Gerwig, features a star-studded ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Sharon Rooney, Simi Liu, Michael Cera, Alexandra Shipp and Nicola Coughlan.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie attend the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
‘Barbie’ Movie London Premiere Red Carpet Arrivals
America Ferrera Serves Old Hollywood Glam at 'Barbie' London Premiere
