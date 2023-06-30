×
America Ferrera Suits Up in 6-Inch Mary Jane Heels and Dolce & Gabbana Blazer at ‘Barbie’ Celebration Party

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 30: America Ferrera attends the "Barbie" Celebration Party at Museum of Contemporary Art on June 30, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. "Barbie", directed by Greta Gerwig, stars Margot Robbie, America Ferrera and Issa Rae, and will be released in Australia on July 20 this year. (Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie attend the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: (L-R) Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie and America Ferrera attend the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Margot Robbie attends the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Margot Robbie attends the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
America Ferrera made a sleek arrival at the Barbie” Celebration Party at the Museum of Contemporary Art today in Sydney. 

The actress sported a Dolce & Gabbana blazer jacket featuring a peak lapel collar, button front, long sleeves with button cuffs, front flap pockets and a mid-length tailored silhouette. Her hair was pulled to the back to let her natural makeup look shine through. Ferrera accessorized with a satin clutch in baby pink.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 30: America Ferrera attends the "Barbie" Celebration Party at Museum of Contemporary Art on June 30, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. "Barbie", directed by Greta Gerwig, stars Margot Robbie, America Ferrera and Issa Rae, and will be released in Australia on July 20 this year. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images)
America Ferrera attends the “Barbie” Celebration Party at the Museum of Contemporary Art on June 30, 2023, in Sydney.Getty Images

When it came to footwear, she slipped on a towering pair of Mary Jane platforms. Mary Jane platforms are characterized by their closed toe, strap across the instep, and elevated platform sole. They originated in the early 20th century and gained popularity in the 1960s and 1970s. Today, they are a versatile and fashionable footwear choice, often combining retro charm with modern trends. To add her own twist on the style, she paired the platform with black tights.

The star’s style can be described as versatile and down-to-earth. She often gravitates towards classic and timeless pieces that offer comfort and functionality. Ferrera embraces a mix of casual and sophisticated elements, effortlessly blending simplicity with a touch of elegance. Her wardrobe consists of well-fitted jeans, tailored blazers, flowy dresses, and tops in neutral colors and minimal patterns. She favors clean lines and understated designs, showcasing a preference for a more understated and effortless approach to fashion.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 30: (L-R) Greta Gerwig, Issa Rae, Margot Robbie and America Ferrera attend the "Barbie" Celebration Party at Museum of Contemporary Art on June 30, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. "Barbie", directed by Greta Gerwig, stars Margot Robbie, America Ferrera and Issa Rae, and will be released in Australia on July 20 this year. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images)
(L-R) Greta Gerwig, Issa Rae, Margot Robbie and America Ferrera attend the “Barbie” Celebration Party at Museum of Contemporary Art on June 30, 2023 in Sydney. Getty Images

When it comes to shoe style, America Ferrera leans towards comfortable and practical choices. She is frequently seen wearing flats, sneakers, or low-heeled shoes that prioritize comfort without compromising on style. Ferrera’s shoe collection features versatile and functional options that complement her laid-back yet chic outfits. While her shoe choices may not be overtly trendy or fashion-forward, they reflect her preference for ease of movement and a more relaxed style, allowing her to navigate her busy life with ease.

The film “Barbie,” directed by Greta Gerwig, features Margot Robbie, America Ferrera, and Issa Rae. It is set to release in on July 20 of this year.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: (L-R) Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie attend the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
‘Barbie’ Press Junket Photos With Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, America Ferrera and More
