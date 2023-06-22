Amal Clooney Gleams in Gold Jumpsuit and Coordinating Pointy Pumps at We Choose Earth Conference

Amal Clooney was sleek and stylish for her latest event. The Lebanese-British barrister spoke at the We Choose Earth Tour conference in Madrid on Thursday, her most recent public appearance.

For the event, Clooney wore a shiny yellow-gold jumpsuit. The one-shoulder piece featured draping detailing on the bodice that folded over the strapless portion of the top.

Clooney attends the “We Choose the Earth” Mundial Conference on June 22 in Madrid. Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

The jumpsuit also as used structured pleating on the straight pant leg. Clooney added small gold hoop earrings as well as a few bracelets to the ensemble.

For her footwear, Clooney matched her heels to her jumpsuit. She donned pointed-toe pumps with shiny gold accents. Her heels featured transparent PVC material along the footbed with metallic pieces covering the sharp pointed toe and the thin stiletto heel, which reached at least 4 inches, coordinating with past silhouettes Clooney has worn over the years.

Clooney attends the “We Choose the Earth” Mundial Conference on June 22 in Madrid. Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Clooney is known for wearing clothes from top designers since being linked to husband George Clooney in 2013, including Ermanno Scervino, Zac Posen, and Oscar de la Renta. On the footwear front, the lawyer and activist frequently wears pointed-toe pumps from brands like Gianvito Rossi, Givenchy and Jimmy Choo at red-carpet appearances.

Her off-duty wardrobe is equally chic and streamlined, including Halmanera sandals and Alberta Ferretti boots. In fact, Rossi’s PVC-paneled pumps have become one of Clooney’s go-to evening styles, which she owns in multiple colorways.

