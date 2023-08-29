×
Read Next: Michelle Obama Elevates Denim Look With Chloé Flatform Sandals at U.S. Open 2023 With Barack Obama
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By providing your information, you agree to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Amal Clooney Blooms in Mesh Slingback Pumps and Floral Dress With George Clooney in Venice

George Clooney, Amal Clooney, Venice Film Festival, slingback, floral.
Amal Clooney and her husband George Clooney are photographed heading to have dinner this evening in New York City Pictured: Amal Clooney Ref: SPL5118835 270919 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin having dinner in Rome. George Clooney is in Rome for the premiere of the TV series Catch 22, directed and interpreted by George in Italy. 12 May 2019 Pictured: Amal Alamuddin. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA417397_015.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
George Clooney, Amal Clooney out and about in New York City. 02 Oct 2019 Pictured: George Clooney, Amal Clooney . Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA519851_061.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Amal Clooney heads out in a colorful coat. 01 Oct 2019 Pictured: Amal Clooney. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA518033_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
View Gallery
View Gallery29 Images
Share

Amal Clooney was photographed in Venice on Monday, alongside her husband, actor George Clooney. The couple arrived in the city ahead of the 2023 Venice Film Festival, which starts tomorrow.

Amal wore a pair of slingback pointed-toe pumps in a jet-black hue. The star’s pumps included breathable and sheer black mesh uppers that diversified the classical footwear’s silhouette.

George Clooney, Amal Clooney, Venice Film Festival, slingback, floral.
George and Amal Clooney arrive at the airport ahead of the Venice Film Festival 2023 in Venice on Aug. 29, 2023.MvS / SplashNews.com

Thin black leather straps sat around the heels of Amal’s feet, securing the shoes in place while 2 to 3-inch stilettos rounded out the set, giving the British barrister a slight boost. Silver buckle closures also situated the style to her feet, the hardware offering extra security. Large and shiny buckle detailing topped the toes of each heel, offering the silhouette a whimsical touch. Like many other stars, Amal has an affinity for a myriad of slingback styles.

George Clooney, Amal Clooney, Venice Film Festival, slingback, floral.
A closer look at Amal Clooney’s shoes.MvS / SplashNews.com

Sleek and stylish, the human rights activist was outfitted in a white and black midi dress in a sleeveless style. The garment featured a mock neckline with a blossoming black floral print scattered across the white fabric, creating heavy contrast.

George Clooney, Amal Clooney, Venice Film Festival, slingback, floral.
George and Amal Clooney arrive at the airport ahead of the Venice Film Festival 2023 in Venice on Aug. 29, 2023.IPA / SplashNews.com

The star’s look is timeless, punctuated by her dress’s blooming print and enduring silhouette. Rounding out her look, Amal sported a pair of large shades and toted a patent black leather shoulder bag featuring silver hardware. The writer’s tresses were parted to one side, cascading down her shoulders in waves.

Amal has grown into a fashion star to watch since she became linked with George Clooney in 2013. For her red-carpet appearances, the lawyer and activist frequently wears pointed-toe pumps from brands like Gianvito Rossi, Givenchy and Jimmy Choo. Her off-duty wardrobe is equally streamlined and chic, including Halmanera sandals and Alberta Ferretti boots. In fact, Rossi’s PVC-paneled pumps have become one of Clooney’s go-to evening styles, which she owns in multiple colorways.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Most comfortable women’s shoes.
Best shoes for ankle support.

Amal Clooney Style
Amal Clooney’s Chic Maternity Style
View Gallery11 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By providing your information, you agree to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Amal Clooney Blooms in Mesh Slingback Pumps & Floral Dress in Venice
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad