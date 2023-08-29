Amal Clooney Blooms in Mesh Slingback Pumps and Floral Dress With George Clooney in Venice

Amal Clooney was photographed in Venice on Monday, alongside her husband, actor George Clooney. The couple arrived in the city ahead of the 2023 Venice Film Festival, which starts tomorrow.

Amal wore a pair of slingback pointed-toe pumps in a jet-black hue. The star’s pumps included breathable and sheer black mesh uppers that diversified the classical footwear’s silhouette.

George and Amal Clooney arrive at the airport ahead of the Venice Film Festival 2023 in Venice on Aug. 29, 2023. MvS / SplashNews.com

Thin black leather straps sat around the heels of Amal’s feet, securing the shoes in place while 2 to 3-inch stilettos rounded out the set, giving the British barrister a slight boost. Silver buckle closures also situated the style to her feet, the hardware offering extra security. Large and shiny buckle detailing topped the toes of each heel, offering the silhouette a whimsical touch. Like many other stars, Amal has an affinity for a myriad of slingback styles.

A closer look at Amal Clooney’s shoes. MvS / SplashNews.com

Sleek and stylish, the human rights activist was outfitted in a white and black midi dress in a sleeveless style. The garment featured a mock neckline with a blossoming black floral print scattered across the white fabric, creating heavy contrast.

George and Amal Clooney arrive at the airport ahead of the Venice Film Festival 2023 in Venice on Aug. 29, 2023. IPA / SplashNews.com

The star’s look is timeless, punctuated by her dress’s blooming print and enduring silhouette. Rounding out her look, Amal sported a pair of large shades and toted a patent black leather shoulder bag featuring silver hardware. The writer’s tresses were parted to one side, cascading down her shoulders in waves.

Amal has grown into a fashion star to watch since she became linked with George Clooney in 2013. For her red-carpet appearances, the lawyer and activist frequently wears pointed-toe pumps from brands like Gianvito Rossi, Givenchy and Jimmy Choo. Her off-duty wardrobe is equally streamlined and chic, including Halmanera sandals and Alberta Ferretti boots. In fact, Rossi’s PVC-paneled pumps have become one of Clooney’s go-to evening styles, which she owns in multiple colorways.

