Alix Earle Masters At-Home Glamour with Golden Goose Sneakers & Bejeweled Denim

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Alix Earle brought an edgy twist to casual daytime dressing this summer.

On Saturday, the TikTok influencer shared an Instagram post while in Montauk, New York, wearing a glamorous take on double denim from luxury brand PatBO. Designed by Patricia Bonaldi, Earle’s attire featured the Brazilian label’s $550 bustier-cupped crop top and matching $595 shorts. Both pieces featured intricate hand-embroidered silver tube beads, white pearls and gleaming crystals, creating a speaking statement while remaining nonchalant and relaxed for day-long wear.

Earle opted to finish her outfit with a set of simple pearl stud earrings and two thin rings, allowing its embellishments to take center stage.

When it came to footwear, Earle finished her outfit with a set of distressed Golden Goose sneakers layered atop white tube socks. Her $560 Francy style featured high-top white leather uppers with rounded toes, accented by sparkly silver suede stars on either side. The set was complete with matching silver tongues, worn laces and metallic gold “GGDB/Francy” lettering, with distressed white rubber soles bringing Earle’s shoes a grungy base.

Golden Goose’s Francy sneakers. Courtesy of Net-A-Porter

Aside from completing her outfit with a practical base, Earle’s sneakers were decidedly of-the-moment. According to retail analysis platform Trendalytics, “white sneakers” rose as a search term by 8.9% this month, averaging 61,304 searches per week. Golden Goose itself is also a part of the rise in sneaker searches, as it was the sixth most-searched sneaker brand this season.

Earle’s shoe style is trendy and versatile. The social media star often wears heeled sandals and platforms for formal occasions, hailing from brands including Steve Madden and Jimmy Choo. When off-duty, she can also be seen in Moon Boot and Fendi boots, as well as sneakers from labels like Golden Goose and Adidas.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.