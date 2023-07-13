×
Braxton Berrios' Girlfriend Alix Earle Embraces Lux Leather Trend in Lace-Up Steve Madden Heels at ESPYs 2023

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 12: (L-R) Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle attend The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Alix Earle made a slick statement while hitting the red carpet at the 2023 ESPYs. On Wednesday night, the TikTok influencer arrived to the sports awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles with boyfriend Braxton Berrios — the wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins.

For the occasion, Earle wore a strapless black lux leather dress, complete with a curved neckline and midi-length skirt.

Alix Earle attends the 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on July 12, 2023.Christopher Polk for Variety

Earle allowed her dress’ texture, stitching and faint sheen to make the greatest statement, only accessorizing with a set of gleaming rectangular silver metal post earrings. Berrios, meanwhile, made a tonal statement in a light berry-pink suit, white shirt and thick white leather sneakers.

(L-R): Berrios and Alix Earle attend the 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on July 12, 2023.Christopher Polk for Variety

When it came to footwear, however, Earle finished her outfit by lacing into a slick pair of Steve Madden sandals for a monochrome finish. The star’s $115 Evita style featured thin, square-tipped soles crafted from black faux leather. Similarly, glossy patent strips created tiered toe straps, while longer cords wrapped around Earle’s ankles and calves for a cutout appearance. The influencer’s set was complete with thin 4.5-inch stiletto heels, providing her with a sharp height boost throughout the evening.

Steve Madden’s Evita sandals.Courtesy of Steve Madden
A closer look at Earle’s sandals.Christopher Polk for Variety

The Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards (ESPYs) are an annual ceremony that recognizes team and individual athletic accomplishments. This year’s event, which will bestow special awards to the U.S. women’s soccer team, Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks and the Buffalo Bills training staff, will air on ABC and EPSN3.

