Alicia Keys’ Son Genesis Wore Colorful Crocs Clogs to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 11: Alicia Keys plays with her son Genesis Ali Dean while performing live at the Apollo Theater for SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series in Harlem, NY on November 11, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Alicia Keys took her son Genesis to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour this weekend — and the 8-year-old was lucky enough to meet the star backstage.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday night, Keys shared a carousel of photos from Swift’s Saturday concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. — including a video of Genesis meeting Swift, who wore an embellished blue bodysuit costume with black crystal-coated knee-high boots.

Genesis, who Keys shares with husband Swizz Beatz, was dressed for the occasion in an oversized white T-shirt. The graphic piece featured red and black lettering proclaiming “A Lot Going On At The Moment,” referencing Swift’s similar shirts worn on tour and in her “22” music video. Genesis paired the shirt with gray shorts, a black beanie and printed multicolored Crocs clogs. The comfort-focused shoe brand has grown in recent years with a wide range of new silhouettes, as well as collaborative drops with brands including Kurt Geiger, Vera Bradley and Taco Bell.

In an accompanying TikTok video, Keys could also be seen in a denim Good American jumpsuit with a collared silhouette, hidden front zipper closure and breast pockets. The $155 “Fit For Success” jumpsuit is also available in black, white, green and Barbiecore-worthy bright pink hues. Keys’ shoes couldn’t be seen, though she did accessorize her outfit with round gold-rimmed sunglasses, large silver hoop earrings and a beige shoulder bag.

@aliciakeys

Big love to #taylorswift for your big beautiful spirit that makes everyone feel loved! Genesis adores u 💜💜💜

♬ Lavender Haze – Taylor Swift

Keys’ shoe styles are colorful and sharp. The “Girl on Fire” singer’s wardrobe regularly features pointed-toe pumps in an array of colors, embellishments and finishes for formal appearances, hailing from labels including Balmain, Christian Louboutin and Tom Ford. She’s also regularly worn a vast variety of embellished heeled sandals for similar occasions from Alaïa, Prada and Giuseppe Zanotti. When off-duty, Keys can be seen in Stella McCartney brogues.

Previously, Keys has also been celebrated for her own footwear pursuits outside of her stylish shoe wardrobe. The singer previously launched her Reebok Classic X Alicia Keys collection in 2011.

About the Author:

Allie Fasanella is a contributing writer for Footwear News, covering celebrity style, trending news and the latest shoe releases.

