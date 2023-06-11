Alicia Keys Sparkles in Bedazzled Pumps at ‘Uncharted’ Premiere for the Tribeca Film Festival 2023

Alicia Keys sparkled on the red carpet during the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival.

On Saturday, the award-winning musician arrived for the premiere of “Uncharted” — a new documentary by filmmaker Beth Aala on Keys’ She Is The Music songwriting camp. For the occasion, Keys wore a deep golden yellow collared shirt — which featured a twisted base and deep neckline, forming a crop top silhouette — and matching cargo pocket-accented trousers. The set was paired with black high-waisted Calvin Klein briefs for a sharp finish.

Alicia Keys attends the "Uncharted" premiere at BMCC Theater in New York City during the 2023 Tribeca Festival on June 10, 2023.

Keys also paired the matching set with a pair of twisted gold hoop earrings, one of her go-to jewelry styles over the years. Similar pairs have been seen in new collections from brands including Pamela Love, Aurate, Jennifer Fisher and Uncommon James.



When it came to shoes, the “Girl on Fire” singer finished her outfit with a pair of sharp pointed-toe pumps. Her set featured a triangular black base with closed toes, as well as curved front openings. The set gained a burst of glamour, however, from small twinkling silver crystals that coated their uppers. Though the pair wasn’t fully visible, it was likely complete with thin stiletto or flared heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, given the set’s traditional silhouette.

Embellished heels like Keys’ have notably risen in popularity this year for their glitzy nature, with new styles seen in spring collections from brands including Bella Belle, Prada, Paris Texas and Jimmy Choo.



Keys’ shoe styles are colorful and sharp. The “Girl on Fire” singer’s wardrobe regularly features pointed-toe pumps in an array of colors, embellishments and finishes for formal appearances, hailing from labels including Balmain, Christian Louboutin and Tom Ford. She’s also regularly worn a vast variety of embellished heeled sandals for similar occasions from Alaïa, Prada and Giuseppe Zanotti. When off-duty, Keys can be seen in Stella McCartney brogues.

Previously, Keys has also been celebrated for her own footwear pursuits outside of her stylish shoe wardrobe. The singer previously launched her Reebok Classic X Alicia Keys collection in 2011.

